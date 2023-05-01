Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont seemingly have it all: A successful career in the best movies and a glamorous lifestyle.
That is until an actress with eyes on "serious" stage plays and the introduction of recorded dialog in film changes everything.
"Singin' in the Rain" opens Friday at Anacortes Community Theatre. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 27. Tickets, $25, are available at acttheatre.com.
This story, with its emphasis on dance and technical challenges, has never been produced here in the Skagit Valley, Director Rebecca Launius said. She said this was a great, upbeat and beautiful musical to be her first big show back since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
"It's big and flashy and celebrates live theater," she said.
A show that has a song about rain is particularly fun in the Pacific Northwest, she said.
The show is iconic in a way that many people know songs from it without even knowing where they came from, Launius said.
There are so many moving pieces, including actors learning new skills they've never learned before and technical aspects (under technical director Jim Reeder) that really add to this show, Launius said.
"I couldn't think of a better show to come back to theater with," she said.
The story revolves around Don Lockwood (Myles Doorn), his longtime friend Cosmo Brown (Scott Geer), his costar Lina Lamont (Abigail Hanson) and Kathy Selden (Tyanna Wittman), the actress who challenges him and is ready to become a star.
This is Doorn's first role on the ACT stage and said he was drawn to the show partly because this musical means a lot to his family, especially his mom and grandma. There's an extra draw when the opportunity comes up to do a show that's never been done in the area, he said.
Doorn and Geer learned to tap dance for this show.
Doorn said he's taken some ballet but is mostly new to dance, so taking on a new skill like tap dancing for a dance-heavy musical has been "nerve-wracking."
"I have to step out of my own head and allow myself room to grow," he said. "I can't compare myself to the man Gene Kelly himself."
Doorn said he has worked to bring his own touch to the character already performed famously by someone else.
"There are so many dance numbers, and that's the biggest joy for me," he said.
Joy is the perfect word to describe this romantic, well-written musical, he said. There is an added bonus to performing it in the spring, with the frequent rain.
Geer said his mother and sister also are attached to this musical. Like Doorn, it gave him the chance to learn new skills.
"I love music, so I've found that learning dance has been another form of expressing that love of music," Geer said.
Launius, who has taught dance around the valley for years, is a great teacher and takes her time to make sure everyone understands the moves, Geer said.
It's been nice to play someone fun and lighthearted, Geer said.
Hanson said she wanted to be a part of such a classic, iconic, fun show. It's a lively dance show, too, though she doesn't dance much.
She is the only cast member who isn't in the big final number and said she's glad she gets to sit back and watch while this high-energy cast throws themselves into it.
Cosmo Brown says about Lina Lamont at one point that she can't act, can't sing and can't dance. It's been a lot of fun to be in that role, Hanson said.
She said she doesn't often consider herself to be a comedic actor, but there is a lot of comedy required for this role and show. It's a different role for her.
"It's a challenge ... finding that humor and pushing myself a little bit," Hanson said. "(Lina's) pretty far from who I am as a human, so finding that saucy, diva attitude can be a little challenging."
