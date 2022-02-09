Buying a cup of coffee, some dinner or home decor at certain locations this week will mean more funding for those facing homelessness.
The eighth annual Dine and Shop to End Homelessness event, hosted by the Anacortes Family Center, is Thursday. A portion of the proceeds spent at participating businesses will go to the Family Center.
The center is also selling raffle tickets for $20 each or a bundle of seven for $100. Purchase the tickets by emailing Heather@AnacortesFamily.org.
The grand prize is a ruby and diamond bracelet valued at $15,200, compliments of EraGem. The second is a painting donated by Jennifer Bowman, called “Wild Wooly Weeds” and valued at $500. The third item is an Anacortes shopping spree valued at $500.
This year’s participating restaurants are Adrift, A’Town Bistro, Blackbird Wine, Brown Lantern, Calico Cupboard, Coconut Kenny’s, Dad’s Diner, Dockside Dogs, Fridas, Gere-a-Deli, The Majestic, Nonna Luisa Ristorante, Papa Murphy’s, Penguin Coffee, Pizza Factory, Rockfish Grill, Secret Cove, The Store Grocery and Vagabond Station.
Participating retailers are Anacortes Oil & Vinegar, Blackberry Lane Boutique, Boxes and Bears, Fidalgo Fudge Co., Fidalgo Yarn, The Johnson Manor, Lil’ Tugs, Red Door Thrift Store, Tides of Anacortes and Watermark Book Co.
