The Anacortes Family Center will host its annual Dine & Shop Out to End Homelessness fundraiser on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Participating businesses and restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds for that day to the Family Center. Board members, staff and volunteers will be outside each location selling raffle tickets and sharing the center’s mission.
Raffle tickets are on sale now for $20 each or seven for $100. The Early Bird Drawing (Feb. 10) prize is a one-night stay and breakfast for two at the Majestic Inn & Spa.
Other prizes include paintings, shopping and jewelry valued up to $9,400.
Participating establishments are Adrift, A-Town Bistro, Anacortes Oil & Vinegar, Blackbird Wine Bar, The Brown Lantern, Calico Cupboard, Coconut Kenny’s, Dad’s Diner, Dockside Dogs, Fidalgo Yarn, Fridas, Gere-a-Deli, Greek Islands, The Johnson Manor, The Majestic, Nonna Luisa Ristorante, Lil’ Tugs, Papa Murphy’s, Penguin Coffee, Pizza Factory, Red Door Thrift Shop, Rockfish Grill, Secret Cove, The Store, Vagabond Station and Watermark Book Co.
The Family Center has an emergency shelter to house people for up to 90 days, a transitional housing facility for up to two years and some affordable housing apartments.
Information: www.anacortesfamily.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.