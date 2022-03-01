The annual Dine and Shop Out to End Homelessness in February brought in more than $50,000 for the Anacortes Family Center, with more money coming in.
That’s a record for the center, which provides emergency housing to women and families in need, transitional housing for those who need a little longer to get on their feet, and several affordable housing units. Construction is underway for a new building to include more affordable housing apartments and a childcare center.
The Family Center brought in about $53,000 in raffle sales and donations. Participating businesses also contributed a portion of their proceeds on the day of the event. That money will come in as the businesses finish out their bookkeeping for the month, Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. The total should be close to $60,000.
The center also saw a record number of businesses participate this year, organizer Heather Geer said. Twenty-one restaurants and 11 retailers participated, included four new ones.
Businesses are struggling through the pandemic, but they were still very willing to step up and help, she said.
“It’s a testament to this community,” she said.
Many of the restaurants said they were up to three times busier than on a typical Thursday night, Johnson said.
Dine and Shop Out to End Homelessness, the center’s main fundraiser of the year, helps pay for operations and to keep the center running, Johnson said.
It’s unlike most fundraisers, because it’s accessible to more people, he said. Some folks may not be able to afford a ticket to a gala, but they can go out and grab some lunch and contribute that way, he said.
The event also means more than 40 volunteers out at restaurants and businesses, meeting people and letting them know what the Family Center is all about, Johnson said. That kind of reach is difficult to do with other kinds of fundraisers.
He estimated the volunteers reached more than 2,000 people.
This fundraiser also has very little overhead cost, so all of the money can go to help the center, Johnson said.
