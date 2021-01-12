The Anacortes Farmers Market held its first market of the year Saturday, in an open-air and socially distant environment.
The market, celebrating its 32nd year this year, will host a winter market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through April.
Then, the summer market kicks off May 1. From then until Oct. 30, the market is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday at the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Information: anacortesfarmersmarket.org
