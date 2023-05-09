More students than ever from Anacortes High School's Future Business Leaders of America club headed to the state tournament this year, with a few taking home top prizes.
Last year, the FBLA club took 19 members to state, which was the biggest group it had seen. This year, it took 34.
Seniors Rowan Tull and Ryker Kluft earned a first-place finish in entrepreneurship, a contest of more than 300 teams, club adviser Matt Wallis said.
Liam Hastings finished second in UX Design (a category that also earned Emily Cox a 10th-place finish).
Third-place winners were the team of Tull and Hastings in digital video production.
Several students earned fourth-place finishes: Colton Hong in banking and financial systems, Emily Millegan in introduction to marketing concepts, Tessa Shainin in both human resource management and introduction to business procedures, Elliott Wallis in introduction to information technology and a team of Tull and Noah Dunham in data analysis.
Placing fifth were Olivia Jacobson (insurance and risk management) and Hong (introduction to financial math).
Dunham earned sixth place in business calculations and a team of Dylan Willingham, Brooklyn Bush and Aja Baker placed seventh in introduction to event planning.
Ninth-place finishes were to Jerry Benson for help desk, a team of Millegan, Dunham and Kluft for marketing, and Tull for supply chain management. Naomi Norgard earned 10th place in business management.
"There are categories for students with all different passions," adviser Matt Wallis said.
The club competes in fundraisers all year, including running the school store, to help pay for the trip to Spokane for the FBLA State Leadership Conference. Grants from the Anacortes Rotary Club, Anacortes Schools Foundation and Anacortes Senior College helped cover the remainder of the costs, he said.
The top award this year went to Tull and Kluft for entrepreneurship. That event required a test be taken first. Then, those with the top 15 scores went to the final round, where they were given a scenario and 20 minutes to prepare before presenting to a panel of judges.
The local duo had to talk about a telecommunications firm that was trying to move back into completely in-office work after having employees work remotely during the pandemic. The boys worked through a pros-and-cons list about productivity and offered solutions that allowed the company and its workers a hybrid work model.
They saw how remote learning harmed school performance and used that experience to talk about this issue, Tull said. They walked through all the elements of the plan and each thing they thought about, including commute time and how to keep people on task.
Tull said they walked away pretty confident they would place in the top few, but they were overjoyed to take first.
The two both said they were glad they joined the club. Tull joined as a freshman. Kluft joined this year after transferring from Texas as a junior.
They said they were glad to have received recognition but will not be going to the national competition because of costs associated with the trip.
Millegan is able to go and will travel to nationals with the Squalicum team, Matt Wallis said.
The best part of the competition wasn't winning, but was spending time with fellow club members away from home in a new city, Kluft said. He plans to attend Western Washington University next year, likely to study business. Tull plans to attend the University of Washington and may study communication with entrepreneurship and marketing as potential minors.
The FBLA events are offered either as a test ahead of time, often with a presentation for top finishers, or a project that is worked on over time.
For example, Millegan and Cox competed in graphic design and took months to come up with some logos and materials for a fake youth arts program.
There are many categories, Matt Wallis said. He helps steer competitors toward different categories based on their skill sets and what groups Anacortes still needs to compete.
The FBLA tournament allowed the club members to get to know each other much better, Shainin said. There were also many team-building exercises that helped them improve as a group, Cox said.
Speakers throughout the conference taught them new skills and offered help for the future, Millegan said. Presenting at the competition also provides confidence moving forward, she said.
Matt Wallis said many of the FBLA categories fall in line with what is being taught at AHS, across many subjects. These students are working on math, writing, marketing, personal finance and more, he said.
"There is a big variety of events," he said.
