FBLA
Buy Now

The Anacortes High School Business Leadership Club sent 33 students to the FBLA State Leadership Conference, April 19-22 in Spokane. 

 Matt Wallis / Contributed

More students than ever from Anacortes High School's Future Business Leaders of America club headed to the state tournament this year, with a few taking home top prizes.

Last year, the FBLA club took 19 members to state, which was the biggest group it had seen. This year, it took 34.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.