Going into the second half of its final state tournament game, the Anacortes Hawks fourth-grade AAU team knew it would have to work hard to get to the end.
The girls had already bested three other teams and were down 6-7 after the first half of a tough game. Alexa Conley had earned two of the team’s baskets in the first half, with Rylee Pruiett earning the other.
Then Lily LeFave made a basket, pushing the score ahead by one.
“As soon as she made that shot, I started to cry,” teammate Meghan Harrington said. “I knew we could actually win.”
Then, Alexa made another basket and the other team fouled Lily, giving her the chance to grab one more point. The team finished strong, taking home an 11-7 victory.
“I don’t know who was more excited, the players or the parents,” Rylee said with a laugh.
Both were screaming and celebrating together, she said.
Alexa said the celebration was noisy.
“I thought my ears would fall off,” she said.
The team also played great defense, Coach Tim Starkovich said.
“In the second half, the girls didn’t let the other team score,” he said.
The team ended with a low score, showcasing the defense on both teams, he said.
Coach Kent Van Egdom also credited the defense.
“They really shut the other teams down,” he said. “I think that’s what won it for us.”
Starkovich said he “couldn’t be more excited or happier with how the girls played.”
“These girls, they play with a lot of grit,” he said.
Lily said the key to winning was something her dad always said about believing in yourself: “Whether you can or you can’t, you’re right.”
With the exception of Lily, who lives in Mount Vernon, the other six members of the Hawks go to Mount Erie Elementary School. The six are Meghan, Rylee, Alexa, Maja Van Egdom, Kate Starkovich and Sawyer Pruiett.
The girls played on two different fourth-fifth grade teams for the Swish league, but once that season ended, some wanted to keep playing. So they combined their teams for an AAU team.
After playing a few tournaments, the girls just missed out on qualifying for state, but the tournament organizer wrote to the state level about the team’s skills. The Anacortes squad had just fallen to the tournament winner, but had the skills to go far.
It was enough to earn a spot at the state tournament March 11-13 in Spokane.
“When it started, I was so scared,” Meghan said. “I knew if we didn’t win, we wouldn’t be able to be first in state.”
The girls beat Lake Washington 20-12, Toutle Lake 30-15, Lake Washington 19-10 and finally Juanita 11-7.
Maja said after the first two games, it set in that they really might win.
“I thought if we work a little harder, we can actually do it,” she said.
And they did.
“The whole car ride home, I couldn’t believe it,” Meghan said. “I kept reminding myself that we actually won state.”
She said when she thinks about state, she still gets a “tear in my eye and excitement and joy in my heart.”
“It felt really good,” Kate said. “It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The girls had practiced together since late December.
They aren’t a tall team, so they had to work harder on things like passing, which had to be a bounce pass, Maja said. Passing over the taller girls’ heads would not be possible, she said.
Height also came into play when learning about rebounding, Kate said.
“We also worked a lot on defense,” she said.
They worked on shooting, to make sure the shots they took scored points, Meghan said.
“I had to work on being aggressive,” Rylee said.
She had joined the team partway through the season, so she also needed to quickly learn and memorize all the plays.
Basketball brings with it life lessons, Maja Van Egdom said.
“This experience taught me that no matter how hard life gets, you can do anything,” she said.
It also helps to have a good team and helpful coaches, many of the girls said.
They have been in school together since preschool and said the people at Mount Erie were very excited about the tournament.
The staff surprised the girls with a send-off when they were headed to the tournament.
“They were so supportive,” Sawyer said. “We didn’t know about the send-off. We thought we were just taking some pictures. But then we went out and all our parents were there.”
The Mount Erie readerboard also wished the girls good luck and then celebrated their win, and Principal Kevin Schwartz checked in with parents to keep up with how the games were going.
When the girls returned, fellow students and staff all congratulated them as they walked through the halls, Meghan said.
Parents and community groups also offered support, Sawyer said.
“They really wanted to support us and really wanted us to win,” she said. “It was so awesome to see that love for us.”
