– The Anacortes Public Library hosts multiple events:
• A storybook pumpkin patch will be open until Oct. 31 in the children's department. Kids can decorate pumpkins (no carving) and then display it at the patch.
• Middle School Haunted Hangout is 3-4:30 p.m. today in the community room with snacks, games and crafts.
• High School Haunted Art and Cosplay Tips is 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room with pizza, books and crafts.
• Haunted walk at Washington Park: Free tickets are available for a limited number of teens for the city's haunted walk at Washington Park on Saturday.
• A Halloween Storytime is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Costumes encouraged.
– A Halloween night hike with Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands is from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The group will explore an old copper mine and then head out to search for anything that "glow, hoots or creeps in the night," according to the event website. Bring sturdy shoes and flashlights.
Information: friendsoftheacfl.org
— The second annual witches' paddle for stand-up paddleboarders is at noon Saturday at Cap Sante Marina. Participate or come watch.
— The three PTAs from Anacortes elementary schools are hosting their second annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Anacortes High School. Costumes are encouraged, and families at a couple dozen cars will hand out candy. A contest will determine who has the best decorations.
– A day of old-fashioned Halloween fun is at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3820 H Ave. The event features a chili cook-off and hot dogs, followed by a costume contest, games and spooky surprises, plus a trunk-or-treat. All are welcome.
— The Brown Lantern, 412 Commercial Ave., hosts a Halloween party with Min Far at 9 p.m. Saturday.
— The Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, hosts a Halloween party featuring Ebb, Slack & Flood at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, plus a costume contest. A dinner buffet is $15 for adults; $8 for age 12 and younger.
– Fright Night, featuring Anacortes High School band 67 Seconds to Breathe and treats from the AHS Culinary Club, is 7-10 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Arts & Community Center. Tickets are $10. Costumes encouraged.
– A Halloween Party at the back alley at Johnny Picasso's, featuring live music from The Pension King and his Dependents and a costume party is 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Admission is $20 and space is limited.
– The Anacortes Eagles Club is hosting a Halloween party starting at 6 p.m. Enchantrix will perform starting at 7 p.m. The cover charge is $5 a person.
– A Thriller Fundraiser and Costume Ball, hosted by Anacortes Rotary Club, starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will raise funds for the projects the club supports and scholarships. Tickets start at $120. Information: events.readysetauction.com/anacortesrotary/thriller2.
– The Boooo Bash and Halloween Luncheon begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Senior Activity Center. Wear a costume, take part in the parade and possibly win a door prize. Ukulele entertainment by “Essential Element” begins at 11 a.m. Lunch at noon. Reservations: 360-293-7473 or visit front desk.
– Downtown Trick or Treat: Young people visit downtown businesses to receive candy from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
– New Hope Christian Fellowship Church of Anacortes will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at 1319 35th St.
– The Haunted Hunt in Anacortes is a city-wide scavenger hunt, complete with a costume contest. There are several times available for the hunt, and tickets are $15 for children and seniors and $20 for adults. Information: thepicnicclub.ticketleap.com/the-haunted-hunt
