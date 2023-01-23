The 2023 Rock the Island battle of the bands for Anacortes High School is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Brodniak Hall. Admission is $5.

The event is a fundraiser for the high school's Broadcast Club. The club also is creating a multimedia experience with behind-the-scenes videos to introduce the bands. The event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.  

