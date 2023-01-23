The 2023 Rock the Island battle of the bands for Anacortes High School is at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Brodniak Hall. Admission is $5.
The event is a fundraiser for the high school's Broadcast Club. The club also is creating a multimedia experience with behind-the-scenes videos to introduce the bands. The event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/ahslive.
The bands are My Bad with Xianna Kelley on electric guitar, Wren Melton on electric guitar, Amelie Harper on drums, May Goe on bass guitar and MJ Anderson on vocals; Enslave the Mollusk with Amelia Burrus on bass, Jonah Jeter on guitar, Hannah McReynolds on vocals and Logan Arreola on drums; Floodlights and Fools with Ashlyn Solowey on vocals, Kellen Murphy on bass and vocals, Gibson Groenig on guitar and vocals, Zachary Weaver on guitar and Darren Bunker on drums; Fully Funktioning with Isaac Briefer on keyboard, Wolfie Strohschein on bass and Kellen Murphy on drums; Seconds to Breathe with Garrett Hull on vocals, Jonah Jeter on guitar and vocals, Isaac Briefer on keyboard and Kellen Murphy on drums and vocals; and Metanoia with Hailey Claridge on vocals, Kellen Murphy on guitar and vocals and Kendal Spurgeon on bass.
Judges are Alexandra Lockhart, a singer/songwriter from the band Cumulus; Nick Rennis and Evie Opp, owners of The Business; and Todd Young, owner of The ConneXtion music distribution company.
