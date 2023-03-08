Several students from Anacortes beat out students from Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana to earn spots in All-Northwest choir and band ensembles in late February. The students joined with the best of the best from those states to spend a weekend practicing and then performing pieces together.
The students prepared for months, then auditiioned using provided exercises to earn their spots. Only a set number of people in each part received an invite.
All-Northwest bands and choirs only happen every other year and are much more competitive than their All-State counterparts, according to Anacortes High School music teachers.
Students who performed with the All-Northwest Wind Symphony are Persephone Pestar, Sofia Martinez, Anna Ricketts, Mya Rygg, Abigail Goodwin, Sydney Read, Alyssa Rogers, Aleena Aipperspach, Tristan Breland, Sean Dyer, Ethan Hicks, Ashlyn Solowey and Stan Molitor.
Fellow band student Isaac Briefer performed with the All-Northwest Band.
Students who performed with the All-Northwest Jazz Choir are Isabel Tabor and Lucy Price. Ella Martinez and Will Price performed with the All-Northwest Mixed Choir.
All-State Mixed Choir, made up of Washington students, included Anacortes students Curran Theriot, Cooper Schneider, Farouk El-zaatari, Riven Beckwith, Amelia Barnett, Zinnia Jackson and Lilly Treynor.This is the fourth year in a row that Anacortes High School students have earned a "shockingly high number of placements," band teacher Chris Dyel said in an email.
"The experience varies from year to year, so it's a great way for students to learn how to be flexible and adapt in a more professional setting," he said in his email. "They have to be a musician that shows up prepared and can focus on mastering the music in two days of rehearsals while completely out of their comfort zone. They make friends with students from other states, and then the final concert is absolutely spectacular."
Earning a spot is a validation of progress that students have made, Will Price said. The sophomore made it into the top choir for the first time this year.
Tabor, a senior, talked about the amount of work that goes into preparing the audition piece. Once they get into the choir or band, the students have to work on the pieces they will perform for that group outside of class time.
"It's rigorous work," she said.
It's worth it, though, to work with a group of professional musicians who will lead them through the pieces during the final weekend, Will Price said.
"There are so many good musicians," he said. "I loved hearing the orchestra."
Hearing other musicians at the top of their game is inspiring, Briefer said.
"They are from different backgrounds and have different stories," he said.
Solowey was particularly thrilled to be working with the director of her symphony this year, because she was so passionate about what she was teaching. Working with people who are enthusiastic about the music in turn makes the other musicians enthusiastic, she said.
She first started creating music in fourth grade because she liked movie soundtracks. Now, she's planning to study music after high school. Experiences like participating in the All-Northwest Wind Symphony help her learn new musical pieces, work with top musicians and bond with other people with similar interests.
