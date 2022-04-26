Girls tennis
The Anacortes High School girls tennis team picked up a win last week, but then fell twice in a row. Monday and Tuesday results were not available at press time. They next play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ferndale, host Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, and then play at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Lakewood.
Anacortes 4,
Mount Vernon 3
The girls beat Mount Vernon 4-3 on April 19 in a Northwest Conference match.
Anacortes got singles wins from Kaya Fountain (6-3, 6-3), Aleena Aipperspack (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and Ava Hightower (6-2, 6-0), and a doubles win at the No. 1 spot.
Lynden 6,
Anacortes 1
The Seahawks fell to the Lions in a conference match April 20.
Squalicum 5,
Anacortes 2
The Storm proved to be too strong for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match Thursday, April 21.
Boys Golf
The Anacortes boys golf team hosted several other teams April 19.
Anacortes was led by Coleman Goss at 108, and the team placed eighth.
The team then took on the Skagit County Championships on April 21 at Avalon Golf Links. Goss again led his team with a round of 91.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, the team plays at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Avalon Golf Links. District golf starts at noon Monday, May 16.
Baseball
The AHS baseball team fell once but then picked up two wins last week to land at a record of 11-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, the team hosts Nooksack Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and then plays at 4 p.m. Monday, May 2, for the last game of the regular season.
Sehome 3,
Anacortes 1
The Seahawks didn’t have enough from the plate April 19.
Anacortes 11,
Ferndale 6
The Seahawks returned home with the win April 20.
Jacob Hayes notched his fifth win on the mound and hit his third home run of the season along with a double.
Jake Schuh had three RBI for the Seahawks, Toby Esqueda had two hits and two RBI, and Staely Moore added a two-run single.
Anacortes 5,
Lynden 4
Lucca Dumas singled in Schuh with two outs in the eighth inning to hand the Seahawks the conference win April 22.
Anacortes led 4-0 early on two-run homers by Jacob Hayes and Erik Dotzauer.
Lynden tied the game in the sixth inning.
Anacortes pitcher Moore allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, while Riley Mitchell worked out of jams in the seventh and eighth innings.
“It was an outstanding high school baseball game,” Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. “It was a great atmosphere and two good teams competing at a very high level. Both teams got better tonight.”
Softball
The Anacortes softball team won one and lost two last week, to end up with a record of 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the conference, as of Sunday. Monday results were not available at press time.
The team hosts Ferndale at 6 p.m. Wednesday, then plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Lynden, and hosts Blaine at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The team will play again at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Nooksack Valley.
Anacortes 10,
Mount Vernon 4
Anacortes’ Riley Pirkle had herself a day from inside the circle as well as the batter’s box April 19.
Pirkle struck out 18 Bulldogs and hit a grand slam in the fourth inning in the conference game.
“We ran into a great pitching performance,” said Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr. “Pirkle had everything working, and when a pitcher has stuff like she had, there isn’t much you can do.”
Abby Ries also homered for Anacortes while Aaliyah Hargrove hit three doubles and Rachel Doyle was 4-for-4.
Squalicum 5,
Anacortes 2
The Storm proved too strong for the Seahawks in the conference match April 21.
Lynden Christian 13,
Anacortes 8
The Seahawks dropped the Northwest Conference game April 22.
Girls golf
The competitors taking to the links of the Skagit Golf & Country Club for the 28th annual Burlington-Edison Girls’ Invitational proved their mettle last week.
While the conditions were not ideal with plenty of wind, golfers managed to stay dry and shoot solid rounds.
The tournament’s scoring is different than most. Three golfers per team are required to play 18 holes and two must play nine holes in order to qualify a team score.
Anacortes’ only golfer to play 18 holes, Keira Hines, shot a 123.
This Monday’s results were not available at press time. They compete at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at the North Bellingham Golf Course.
Boys
soccer
Anacortes picked up a win but lost twice last week to end up at a record of 4-5-3 overall and 3-5-3 in conference as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Up next, the team plays at Nooksack Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday then hosts Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in its last game of the regular season.
Sehome 4,
Anacortes 0
Anacortes fell April 18.
Anacortes 2,
Ferndale 0
The Seahawks beat Ferndale on April 20.
Noah Hunter scored Anacortes’ first goal off an assist from Wesley Hunter. Aidan Pinson got the insurance strike with the assist from Hunter.
Lynden 1,
Anacortes 0
Anacortes fell to Lynden on April 22
Track
The Seahawks girls won and the boys finished third in the conference meet April 21 at Lakewood.
Anacortes’ score of 108 in the girls’ meet easily topped Squalicum and Lakewood, who tied with 40.
Squalicum won the boys’ meet with 80 points followed by Lakewood (60) and Anacortes (29).
Amy Hanson won three events for Anacortes: 100 hurdles (18.29), 300 hurdles (53.49) and the triple jump (30-9 1/2).
Jessica Frydenlund won both the 800 (2:24.38) and the 2k steeplechase (7:21.52).
Then, the Anacortes girls’ team had Jessica Frydenlund place third in the 1,600 (5:04.10), Carolyn Chambers take third in the 3,200 (11:27.05), and its distance medley relay team of Frydenlund, Chambers, Casey Lemrick and Caitlin Brar take first (12:49.24 over 4,000 meters) Saturday, April 23, at the Eason Invitational track and field meet. The meet included 79 schools.
Anacortes’ boys distance medley relay team placed third (11:15.21).
The teams will next compete in the Skagit County Championships at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday at Sedro-Woolley.
Then, it will host Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5.
