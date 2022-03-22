Track and field
The Anacortes High School Seahawks hosted Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor in a Northwest Conference track meet March 16 to open the season.
The Seahawk girls defeated Sedro-Woolley 91-54 and Oak Harbor 82-67. The Sedro-Woolley Cubs fell to Oak Harbor 100-45.
On the boys’ side, Sedro-Woolley defeated Anacortes 112-31 and edged Oak Harbor 75-70.
Anacortes’ Kamryn Kerr won the 100 (12.86), Caitlin Brar the 800 (2:27.61), Carolyn Chambers the 1,600 (5:30.59), Jessica Frydenlund the 3,200 (10:59.95), Brooklyn Brichta the javelin (88-2 1/2) and Fai Puengpoh the high jump (4-4).
Seahawk winners included Parker Mong in the 3,200 (10.18.30), Moses Pittis in the 100 (11.22), Fionn Cocheba in the 100 hurdles (20.01), Ethan Doctor in the 300 hurdles (44.41) and Baylor Virata in javelin (131-8).
The team next competes at the Bellingham School District Invite at 3:30 p.m. this Friday, then at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Meridian.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team earned a loss and a tie last week to end up with a record, as of Sunday, at 1-1-1.
Monday game results were not available at press time. The boys host Squalicum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Meridian and then play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Burlington-Edison.
Bellingham 1,
Anacortes 0
The Northwest Conference loss dropped the Seahawks to 1-1 on March 15.
Anacortes 2,
Oak Harbor 2
The Seahawks earned a tie in the Northwest Conference match on March 17.
Softball
The softball team lost three games and won one last week to end up with a record of 1-3, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available as of press time. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 6 p.m. Friday, then at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Lakewood, before hosting Squalicum at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
Stanwood 7,
Anacortes 1
Anacortes lost its season opener against Stanwood High School on March 14.
Anacortes 19,
Orcas Island 0
The Seahawks dominated the nonconference game, which only went to four innings March 16.
Riley Pirkle and Abby Ries combined for a one-hitter while striking out nine.
Pirkle and Kayleigh Sill each had three hits while Aaliyah Hargrove went 2-for-2.
Port Angeles 8,
Anacortes 1
and
Sequim 26,
Anacortes 10
The Seahawks dropped a pair of nonconference games Saturday, March 19.
Against Port Angeles, Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle gave up eight hits and struck out 16. Pirkle and Jenna Baker had the Seahawks’ only two hits.
Against Sequim, Kayleigh Sill and Pirkle each had three hits. One of Pirkle’s hits was a home run.
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team earned a win and a loss last week to settle at a 1-1 record as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time. The girls play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oak Harbor and then at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Blaine. They host Sehome at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
Anacortes 7,
Ferndale 0
The Seahawks began their tennis season with a sweep of the Golden Eagles on March 16.
Coach Elaina Myers said she liked what she saw from returning players Emilie Cross, Kaya Fountain, Aleena Aipperspach, Ava Hightower, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn.
Varsity newcomers Mikiah Dunham, Emily Toledo, Elle Carlson and Abby Cross also contributed to the victory.
Sedro-Woolley 4,
Anacortes 3
The Sedro-Woolley girls’ team faced Anacortes at Skagit Valley College on March 17, edging out the Seahawks 4-3.
At No. 3 singles, Anacortes’ Aleena Aipperspach battled for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Emily Chevez, and Ava Hightower added another win to the Seahawks’ total with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Annalise Mahafie.
At No. 1 doubles, Anacortes’ Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn defeated Addie Lynn and Katie Helgeson 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
Baseball
The Seahawks had their first baseball loss last week, to end up at a record of 2-1 as of Monday.
Tuesday game results were not available at press time. The team plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mount Baker, then hosts both Cedar Park Christian (10 a.m.) and Sequim (12:30 p.m.) on Saturday. It hosts Burlington-Edison at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, and plays at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Mount Vernon.
Ingraham 7,
Anacortes 1
The Seahawks dropped their first game of the season Saturday, March 19.
Anacortes had hits from Jake Schuh, Jonathan Evans and Gabe Bryant in the nonconference game.
Jacob Hayes, Andrew Van Egdom and Evans pitched scoreless innings for the Seahawks.
Boys golf
The boys golf team competed in its first match of the year Tuesday, Feb. 15, and then again this Tuesday, but results were not available by press time. Next, the boys play at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Oak Harbor.
Girls golf
The girls will open their season with a Northwest Conference meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lake Padden Golf Course. They will compete at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Avalon Golf Links.
