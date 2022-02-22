Personal records and some top scores from the team’s divers pushed Anacortes High School boys swim and dive team over the top to earn them their fourth state championship in school history and their first since 2018.
The team is no stranger to the top three spots, having earned several trophies in recent years and producing many top swimmers.
This year, senior Ryan Horr earned first in the 500 freestyle and junior Zephy Blee did the same in diving as the team went on to score 280 points in the Class 2A meet at the King County Aquatic Center.
Pullman finished second with 271 points.
“It feels absolutely fantastic,” Coach Leslie Mix said.
She said the team can prepare all season and can guess how they will place, but so much is decided the days of the races.
The divers really made the difference, junior Will McClintock said.
“That injection of points pushed us over the line,” he said.
The team set many new personal records during the competition. Watching everyone swim their best and watch their hard work pay off is one of the best parts of competing at state, McClintock said.
“It felt pretty great, I’m not going to lie,” he said of winning the state title. “Watching all your hard work pay off with victories.”
Finn McFarland, a freshman, agreed.
“Our team was pretty amped up and excited about it,” he said.
Ethan Niessner, a senior, said he was thrilled that the team was able to win for his last state competition as a Seahawk.
“Everyone put in the effort throughout the year to get these places,” he said.
Horr won his 500 freestyle state title in 4 minutes, 38.29 seconds — about 3 1/2 seconds ahead of runner-up Jake McCoy of Pullman — while Blee scored 310.95 points to finish ahead of teammate Fletcher Olson’s 281.05.
Horr and Blee are the eighth and ninth members of the Anacortes boys’ swim program to win state titles in individual events.
While the state titles accounted for 40 of the Seahawks’ points, they won the meet more on their team depth.
Besides Horr, four other swimmers competed in championship races.
Horr also finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.30); Niessner was eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.24) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.79); Zachary Harris was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.95) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.94); McClintock was seventh in the 50 freestyle (23.06) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.84); and McFarland was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:13.44).
Diving also played a crucial role in Anacortes’ team title.
Between Blee, Olson and 10th-place finisher Sam Davis, the team’s divers accounted for 44 points.
Anacortes has a diving facility and a great dive coach in Amber Caron, Mix said. Not every school has a facility that allows for divers. In fact, multiple other Skagit County schools send their divers to train at the Anacortes pool. Bringing divers to the competitions can really make a difference, Mix said.
Anacortes also had good finishes by its relay teams.
The 200 medley team placed fifth (1:413), the 200 freestyle team second (1:33.02) and the 400 freestyle team fourth (3:25.00).
Over the past seven Class 2A state meets, Anacortes has finished either first or second six times.
It won titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2022.
Mix said to succeed at state, many of the athletes train year-round, running drills and working to shave seconds off their times. They do something called a taper, where they put in a lot of hard work and strenuous practices early in the season and then taper off to conserve strength and hone skills as it gets closer to the final tournaments.
That’s also how Mix decides who will compete in what race. Everyone tries out the strokes and she narrows down who will excel at what. Then, the swimmers focus on improving that particular stroke or strokes.
With diving, each diver has to start the process by learning all the divers, Mix said.
Sometimes, they have some flipping skills from other sports like snowboarding or gymnastics but, unlike with those sports, in diving, the jumps finish with the athlete hands-down, instead of feet-down. It can be a lot to learn, she said.
The divers have to choose 11 dives from different categories to be used in competition.
McClintock said in addition to the thrill of winning, one of the best parts about state was bonding with his fellow swimmers. Because of COVID-19 regulations, team bonding experiences haven’t been as plentiful as they have been in the past, he said. At state, all the swimmers and divers could hang out in the hotel and go out to dinner.
“It’s a really good bonding experience,” McClintock said.
Niessner said the team was able to goof off at practices this year, but there was also a lot of hard work and dedication, evident in the final placement of the team. He said while he is not going to join a college team, he hopes to find a club team next year so he can keep swimming.
For most of the swimmers on the team, the state tournament was great, but they don’t have much of a break from swimming. The swimmers that are also on the Thunderbird Aquatic Club were back in the water Monday, preparing for a big match next month.
McClintock said looking back at his season, he wants to thank all three of the coaches, especially assistant coach Ruth Masters, who is retiring this year. She normally coaches the swimmers who are on the secondary level and who may not make it to state that year. They take that coaching and continue to improve as they progress in their swimming careers.
A victory at a state level is a good way to go out, he said.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
