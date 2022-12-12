• The Kiwanis Sunrisers' annual Christmas tree sale is in the Sebo's Hardware parking lot, open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds go toward community and youth programs and scholarships.
• The Anacortes Arts Festival Holiday Fine Art Show is open at the Depot Arts and Community Center.
The show is open noon to 6 p.m. until Dec. 18.
The show features work by about 20 Skagit Valley artists in a variety of media that includes painting, photography, mixed media and metal.
The festival is also creating a light display in the nearby madrona grove.
• The Anacortes Museum is offering visitors the chance to take pictures with some of their favorite characters from the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special through the end of December. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 1305 Eighth St.
• Free horse-drawn trolley rides are available noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. The trolley will travel up and down Commercial Avenue.
• Visit the North Pole from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and Dec. 13-14, at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center. The event features activities and a chance to take a photo with Santa. Make reservations for time slots at anacortesparksandrecreation.sportsites.com/.
• Geofrey Castle's Celtic Christmas Concert is at 6:30 pm. Wednesday at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed. Admission is $25 for VIPs and free for general admission with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy or nonperishable food item. portofanacortes.com
• Island View Elementary School students will sing carols at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Senior Activity Center.
• The Winter Celebration, hosted by Fidalgo DanceWorks and featuring various dance styles, is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Tickets start at $15. my360tix.com/events/winter-celebration-2022-12-17-2022/tickets
• A Christmas Concert featuring Handsome & Gretyl and John Van Deusen is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St. The concert is free, and the church is collecting nonperishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Bank at the door.
• The Rockin' Yule Bizarre, hosted by Anacortes Music Projects, is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Bands include Young Hunks, The Enthusiasts, Pension Kings and Savanna Woods. The event also features baked goods, hot drink, beer, wine and a silent auction. Admission is $10 for students and $20 for general admission (or $25 at the door). Those 12 and younger are free. brownpapertickets.com
• The Anacortes Public Library will show "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer," along with opportunities to complete crafts and take pictures with large cutouts of the characters, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the community room.
• A group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Anacortes Visitor Center and then carol up and down Commercial Avenue. Songbooks are provided.
• A winter solstice and candle-lighting service at the Center for Spiritual Living at 1013 Fifth St. is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
• Christmas Eve services are at 5:30 p.m. (for family service with nursery) and 10 p.m. (candlelight service with communion) Saturday, Dec. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St.
• A community Christmas dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. For home delivery, call 360-293-9586 by noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Call same number to volunteer.
• Enchantrix will perform a New Year's Eve concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 901 Seventh St.
• A New Year's Eve party at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $35. swintickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.