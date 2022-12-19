• The Anacortes Museum is offering visitors the chance to take pictures with some of their favorite characters from the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special through the end of December. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 1305 Eighth St.

• A group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Anacortes Visitor Center and then carol up and down Commercial Avenue. Songbooks are provided.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.