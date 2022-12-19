• The Anacortes Museum is offering visitors the chance to take pictures with some of their favorite characters from the "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" TV special through the end of December. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays at 1305 Eighth St.
• A group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Anacortes Visitor Center and then carol up and down Commercial Avenue. Songbooks are provided.
• A winter solstice and candle-lighting service at the Center for Spiritual Living at 1013 Fifth St. is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
• The United Methodist Church or Anacortes, 2201 H Ave., will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service, with carol singinging, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Attendees can attend in person or on Zoom (call 360-293-0604 for the link).
• Christmas Eve services are at 5:30 p.m. (for family service with nursery) and 10 p.m. (candlelight service with communion) Saturday, Dec. 24, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St.
• A community Christmas dinner is available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. For home delivery, call 360-293-9586 by noon Thursday, Dec. 22. Call same number to volunteer.
• Noon Year's Eve for kids is at the Anacortes Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the community room.
• Enchantrix will perform a New Year's Eve concert at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 901 Seventh St.
• A New Year's Eve party at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $35. swintickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.