• The Kiwanis Sunrisers' annual Christmas tree sale is in the Sebo's Hardware parking lot, open noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds go toward community and youth programs and scholarships.

• Free horse-drawn trolley rides are available noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday and again on Dec. 17. The trolley will travel up and down Commercial Ave. 

