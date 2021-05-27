RAIN OR SHINE – Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers brave the rain to do maintenance work on the grounds of the viewpoint heading into town on Highway 20 on Wednesday, May 19. The property belongs to the state, but the group has volunteered for decades to keep up the park, which welcomes visitors to town, member Bill Brown said. Usually around 10 people turnout, but Brown, George Busse and Mike Webb were the ones who showed to mow and weed this time.

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.