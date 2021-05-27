RAIN OR SHINE – Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers brave the rain to do maintenance work on the grounds of the viewpoint heading into town on Highway 20 on Wednesday, May 19. The property belongs to the state, but the group has volunteered for decades to keep up the park, which welcomes visitors to town, member Bill Brown said. Usually around 10 people turnout, but Brown, George Busse and Mike Webb were the ones who showed to mow and weed this time.
Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers maintain park grounds
- By Questen Inghram qinghram@goanacortes.com
