The Anacortes Public Library building will fill with goblins, wizards, elves and magic Saturday as the library hosts is annual Genre Night for the first time since 2019.
Fantasy Day is 2-7 p.m. at the library, with activities and crafts planned all day. The library is closed for the rest of that day as the staff transforms it into a fantasy world for visitors.
The event is open to all ages, and costumes are encouraged.
An introduction to role-playing games for kids and teens has 45-minute sessions that start at 2:15, 3:15 and 4:15 p.m. in the community room. Children ages 10 and older can learn to play Dungeons and Dragons and other games, with no experience necessary.
In the children's library, kids can take part in crafts and explore and Enchanted Forest. A special storytimes, filled with magical creatures, dragons and mermaids, is every half hour between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
A replication of Diagon Alley will allow witches and wizards to pose inside the world of Harry Potter, along with tasting every-flavor jelly beans.
A library version of medieval archery, hosted by library and Parks and Recreation staff, is in "Nottingham Forest" (between library shelves).
The upstairs area of the library will be filled with snacks and activities, including magical creatures, magic potions and face painters.
A scavenger hunt and mazes are open to all ages and participants can find characters to collect autographs and also locate hidden dragon's eggs.
Reader Kate Clark will provide fortune telling with Tarot from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
A costume contest is at 6 p.m. All costumes must be at least 50% handmade to be eligible, and categories will separate teens ages 11-18 and adults.
Children and families can win at other times throughout the day. Costumes are judged on originality and creativity. The winner gets tickets to Emerald City Comic Con.
