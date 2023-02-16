SciFi Night

 The last Genre Night at Anacortes Public Library was in 2019. Here, jedi training allowed young attendees of what was then the fifth annual Genre Night to practice their “Star Wars” skills. 

The Anacortes Public Library building will fill with goblins, wizards, elves and magic Saturday as the library hosts is annual Genre Night for the first time since 2019.

Fantasy Day is 2-7 p.m. at the library, with activities and crafts planned all day. The library is closed for the rest of that day as the staff transforms it into a fantasy world for visitors.

The event is open to all ages, and costumes are encouraged.

An introduction to role-playing games for kids and teens has 45-minute sessions that start at 2:15, 3:15 and 4:15 p.m. in the community room. Children ages 10 and older can learn to play Dungeons and Dragons and other games, with no experience necessary.

In the children's library, kids can take part in crafts and explore and Enchanted Forest. A special storytimes, filled with magical creatures, dragons and mermaids, is every half hour between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

