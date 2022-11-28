The Anacortes library will host many events for community members through the month of December.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is always available.
Events
• The FriendShop Annual Holiday Book Sale is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the community meeting room.
• Yoga at the Library is 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the community meeting room. The 60-minute session is designed for every body and is open to beginners or those looking for a gentle practice. Attendees should bring their own yoga mat.
• The second part of the Talking with Teens about Consent and Healthy Relationships workshop is 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the library's community meeting room. Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services trainer Bryn Meeks leads this workshop for parents on how to talk to teens about healthy relationship techniques and consent, with the chance to ask questions. Sign up at www.anacorteswa.gov/220/Library
• The library will host a booth at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park from 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. The outdoor booth features holiday cheer and information about winter programs.
• The Second Sunday Jazz series presents the Whistle Lake Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The quartet started as a duo at the Rockfish Grill in 1993. Now it features Todd Anderson on drums, Tim Eslick on bass, Andy Carr on piano and Jamie Findlay on guitar.
• Jazz Lecture Series continues when Barry Erb, a local big band leader and saxophonist, presents "The Evolution of Big Bands" at 2 p..m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the community meeting room.
• Jingle Jazz, holiday favorites with A’Town Big Band, is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave.
• Puzzle Palooza is Monday, Dec. 19, to Tuesday, Jan. 3. The library will collect gently used puzzles, and anyone who wants to can take a puzzle home.
• Tech help is available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library help desk.
For kids and teens
• An elf storytime is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the children's department.
• Family storytimes are 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Dec. 2, 9 and 16, in the community meeting room.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Fridays in the children's department.
• A middle school holiday craft and chill gathering, for those in sixth through eighth grades, is 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the community meeting room.
• The Art and Books Solstice Hangout for those in ninth to 12th grades is 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the community meeting room.
• A high school creative writing group meets 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays.
