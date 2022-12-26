The Anacortes library will host several events during January and February.
It will also spend the next month preparing for the return of its genre night, which in the past has brought in more than 1,000 visitors in one night. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library is looking for volunteers of all ages to help out. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.
The library also extended Puzzle-Palooza until Saturday, Jan. 7. Visitors can bring in gently used puzzles to share and take home to complete.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The library is closed Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year's Day and Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Day.
The library's FriendShop is open for shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
• Yoga at the Library offers gentle flow for adults at 9 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 21, in the community meeting room. The 60-minute sessions focus on basic poses and breath linked with the movement.
• Second Sunday Jazz will feature the Beserat Tafesse Quartet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. Tafesse has lent his horn to many projects, including the Grammy-nominated Art of the Arrangement. He has also played with Birdland Big Band in New York City and has traveled around the world playing.
• Talking with Teens, a workshop for adults led by Skagit Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services, will focus on talking to teens about consent, boundaries and healthy relationships. It is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.
• The Maritime Speaker Series returns with a nautical lecture by Andy Schwenk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the community room. He grew up in Anacortes working for charter companies running power and sailboats through the area. He has completed more than 50 Transpacific crossings on sailboats.
• The library will join with PFLAG Skagit to present the film "My Otherland," a story about people becoming their authentic self. The film is created by Linden Jordan, who made a life-changing decision at 63. A panel discussion with Jordan, who is the president of PFLAG, will follow the film.
• The Book Club at the Library will discuss "Facing the Mountain" by Daniel James Brown at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the community room.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week day at the library help desk.
For kids and teens:
• Family storytimes are at 10 and 10:45 a.m. Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The storytimes use stories, songs, bubbles and fun.
• LEGOs in the Library are available from 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, in the children's department.
• The Tween Advisory Council meets 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. The event is open to students in fourth and fifth grades and features activities, cocoa games and discussions about books.
• A pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, n the children's library. Pajamas are encouraged but not required.
• A winter STEAM program to allow kids to explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) kits, like bathbombs, puzzles, coding and telescopes, is 2-4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
• Stay & Play sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kids can come play with toys, games and a sensory station.
• A high school creating writing group meetings 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, in the community room.
