The Anacortes library will host several events during January and February.

It will also spend the next month preparing for the return of its genre night, which in the past has brought in more than 1,000 visitors in one night. This year, the event will focus on fantasy, and the library is looking for volunteers of all ages to help out. The event is Saturday, Feb. 25. Information: library.cityofanacortes.org.

