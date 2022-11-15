The show is written by Anacortes Middle School teacher Sam Guzik, who also directs it alongside fellow teacher Molly Robbins.
"I started writing 'One Crazy Day' during the pandemic," Guzik said in an email. "I couldn't perform and was looking for a creative outlet. Each year I spend a lot of time looking for the next production for my students and I found that most of what is marketed toward middle schooler actors are Disney reproductions or book-retellings. I had always been drawn to Carlos Goldoni's 'Servant of Two Masters,' an early Italian farce, and thought that many of the themes and actions would play in a middle school. Over the course of the pandemic I workshopped several drafts with my students making sure the jokes and language spoke to them. My biggest goal in all of this was to make a play about middle schoolers, for middle schoolers."
This is the world premiere for the show, which has performances at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20. Tickets are $5, available at the door.
The plot centers around a middle school dance. After a fight in the school cafeteria, Hayden (who is suspended) has to try to get his dance tickets back from his ex-girlfriend Natalie, who is now dating Jared.
Hayden's younger sister, seventh grader Anna, is also looking to attend the dance, even though it's only open to eighth graders. Other students look to find ways to enjoy life in middle school, throughout all the drama between classmates.
The production has two casts of 20. Having two casts means there was extra assurance that if someone was sick, another student could fill in, Robbins said. It also gave the chance to put more students into speaking roles.
This is the first full production for the school since before COVID-19 hit.
"In some ways it feels like we are starting over," Guzik said in his email.
The process to rebuild the drama program has been a great one, he said. He's gotten to work Robbins and his wife Jessica Guzik, who stepped into help with the show, too.
"Both of their hard work and thoughtfulness helped make 'One Crazy Day' happen," he wrote.
He said his favorite part of working on the show has been watching student growth as they work together in the scenes.
Robbins agreed and said she's seen students push through problems on stage and find solutions to help keep the show moving forward.
The students haven't been holding back on stage, Robbins said. They are putting all of themselves into their roles.
"They are so talented and they are absolutely hysterical," she said.
Baela Harris, an eighth grader, said this play offered her a bigger part than she's ever had before.
"It's been challenging and pushed my talents," she said. "I have loved working on this play."
She also said she loves working on a play written by her teacher.
"He's so talented, it's incredible," she said.
Nash Kirby, a seventh grader, has been in several plays before. This show is giving him his biggest part to date, with more than 200 lines.
"I really appreciate the opportunity to be in this play," he said.
He was also one of the students who helped Guzik with the process of writing in jokes to help the play be perfect for its middle school cast and audience. He said he loved hearing jokes he and his classmates suggested make it into the show, even if they went through some changes along the way.
Vincent Hayden, a seventh grader, plays a character who gets into the fight in the cafeteria. There is a choreographed fight scene, as well as Vincent's favorite part.
"Getting to do the screaming," he said.
Grace Wallache, who is in the seventh grade, is also a fan of the stage combat scenes. In addition to the fight, there is a food fight on stage, she said.
The kids actually are going to be hurling food at each other, though they had to adjust to make sure things didn't get too messy in real life, she said.
Grace just arrived in Anacortes in February, so being a part of the show is a way for her to meet others at school and make new friends, she said.
"It's a fun show," she said.
