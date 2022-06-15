Students at Anacortes Middle School used part of a shortened school day to help fund care at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The leadership class at the high school organizes a Hawk-A-Thon each year, where the students walk or jog laps around the school as a way to raise money.
The school has taken the last couple of years off from the event due to COVID-19. Before that, the highest amount raised was about $6,000. This year, students raised more than $16,000, ASB leadership teacher Chris Crane said.
Each year, the leadership students all pitch in a few ideas for charities they could help, AMS Vice President Charlotte Santos, an eighth-grader, said. Then, the class picks one, said Santos, who is in the eighth grade.
This Hawk-a-Thon includes about a half-mile loop around the AMS campus, Crane said. This year, students completed about 4,000 loops, or 2,000 miles.
Anyone could participate, and it took place during the school day. Incentives were offered for different fundraising amounts, and students could either accept flat donations or donations based on the number of laps they completed.
Students competed with their advisory group.
The most fun part of the event was seeing how everyone dressed up, Santos said. Each group picked a different theme, like luau and or all in one color.
“My favorite part is seeing everyone get dressed up, be so excited about it and get competitive,” Santos said.
