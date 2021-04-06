Several students from Anacortes are moving on to the state level for the National History Day competition.
The annual event, taking place online this year, asked students to complete research projects to the theme “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
In Anacortes, middle school teachers Molly Robbins and Sam Guzik help guide students in the projects, which take several months and require the use of primary documents (journals, documents and letters about their chosen topic).
Things were definitely different this year, Guzik said. Normally, students spend some class time working on their projects, getting feedback and collaborating.
This year, that happened mainly in a virtual format. Guzik said he was able to give feedback, but in a lesser way. Students really had to push themselves and guide their own projects, he said.
For some, like those working on performances, it meant figuring out new ways to portray what they had learned. Some groups filmed performances; others did so wearing masks.
In Anacortes, many students placed in the top three in the regional competition, which includes schools in Skagit, Island, Snohomish, Whatcom and San Juan counties, meaning they will go on to compete at the state level this month. The state winners, who will move on to the virtual national competition, will be announced May 1.
Anacortes took all three spots in the junior group documentary portion of the regional competition. Jack Letcher, Bryson Davis and Aeden Peterson took first place for “The Enigma Machine and The Ultra Project;” Joseph Parsons, Gwynne Letcher and Tyler Horton took second for “Harry Houdini;” and Emilia McGaha, Sophia Kuhnlein and Kierstan Dotzauer took third for “The Ouija Board: Communication with Spirits?”
Fiona Lippe took first for her individual documentary “The Women Codebreakers of World War II.”
In the Junior Group Exhibit category, Anacortes students missed out on first place, but Larkin Salzer and Jago Woodards took second with a Muhammad Ali exhibit, and Kellen Harris and William Prewitt took third with an exhibit on codebreaking.
Mara Wolfswinkel, Sidra Memish and Mailee Hilburn won first place for their play on the Underground Railroad Quilt for the Junior Group Performance category.
For individual performance, Anacortes students took two of three top spots, with Amelia Zustiak earning second for “The Oralism and Sign Language Education Clash” and Morgan Dickison taking third with “The Ultra Project – The Impact on WWII and Today.”
Anacortes earned all the top awards for the junior paper category. Logan Horr earned first for “The Rise and Fall of the Electrical Telegraph: The Invention That Made Information Instantaneous,” Sylvia Ellis took second for “Fireside Chats: A Light in the Darkness” and Colton Hong earned third place for “How Flags Spoke.”
