Participants took the plunge Saturday into Fidalgo Bay to help raise money for Special Olympics Washington.
Community members will have the chance to hit the road for a 5K Fun Run and Walk, hit the waves in a Polar Plunge or both in the upcoming Skagit County Dash and Splash.
The event, hosted by the Anacortes Police Department, is Saturday, Feb. 18, at Seafarers Park, with proceeds going to Special Olympics Washington.
The event has been presented in a virtual format for the last few years and is back in person this year.
Participants can choose to take part in the 5K Fun Run and Walk (the Dash portion), the Polar Plunge into the water at the park (the Splash) or both.
Registration is at www.polarplungewa.com. The Dash is $15, the Splash is $25 and both are $35.
Registration and check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 11, with an awards ceremony, raffle drawing and costume contest at noon. The group plunge will follow the ceremony and contest.
Groups and teams can sign up, or people can sign up as individuals.
Shoes are required for the plunge, as the beach is rocky and full of barnacles.
