Anacortes Procession of the Species coming in June; workshops this month May 3, 2023

The Anacortes Procession of the Species will fill Commercial Avenue with creatures of all kinds in June as a celebration of Earth Day.

The art-, music- and dance-filled celebration of the planet and its non-human inhabitants is June 10 and will feature all kinds of puppets and costumes.

Information: potsanacortes.org

Workshops over the next month will allow community members the chance to create the pieces they will carry and wear during the parade.

The artist-led costume-making workshops are noon to 3 p.m. May 7 to June 4 at Johnny Picasso's.

Open workshop time is also at the coffee shop from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Volunteers are needed for several aspects of the event, both leading up to it and day-of.

To sign up to volunteer, contact laurie:shermanpt@gmail.com or info@potsanacortes.org.
