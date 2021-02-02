This February, the Anacortes library wants to set people up on a blind date — with a book.
Each reader will be paired with a book, without seeing the title or cover, through a new program at the library.
Anyone who wants to participate can check out a Facebook album of pictures on the library’s page and pick out a wrapped book that sounds interesting based on a few clues.
The library is wrapping the books up and writing on the paper a clue about the genre and the first line of the books, Library Assistant Trish Wilson said.
When someone wants to check out the book, they request that book by number and then check it out like normal through curbside pickup.
Then, if the person wants to do so, library staff requests they share feedback about their book on social media or directly to the library, Wilson said.
“I really hope people take advantage of it and try out a book they may not have thought about trying,” Wilson said.
The library curbside pickup is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
To check out a book, request it via the online catalog.
When the book is available, visit the library, park in a numbered space and call the number on the sign.
