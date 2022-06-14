Summer reading starts next week, and the Anacortes Public Library is preparing to take readers of all ages on a sea-themed adventure.
This year’s national theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which works perfectly for Anacortes, Youth Services Librarian Leslie Wilson said. All summer, the library is hosting themed activities, as well as some other types of fun.
This year, it’s also expanding in-person summer reading events for the first time since 2019 and organizers are “thrilled” to be doing so, Wilson said.
“We want everyone to have fun with reading,” Wilson said.
This year, the library is encouraging everyone to find something new to read, like a different genre or a different format than they are used to. Especially with children, summer reading offers the chance to step away from what’s assigned and explore a love of reading, Wilson said.
On July 20, halfway prizes will be available. Starting Aug. 1, readers can pick up their prizes for finishing the program, and on Sept. 7 library staff will draw for the grand prize.
The halfway prizes are take-and-make kits from the Hands On Children’s Museum. Young people will be able to choose their sea-themed craft project, pick it up at the library and take it home to create it.
Everyone who signs up with also learn about Beanstack, a mobile app to help with the tracking of reading. Readers can either track the number of books they read or the minutes they spend reading this summer.
Adults are welcome to sign up for summer reading. Anyone completing their reading goal will earn a free tote bag and be entered to win a grand prize. Area groups will have displays in the front of the library to showcase the different ways adult readers can get involved in the community.
While summer reading signups start June 21, there is a big kickoff event for children at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park. The event, in partnership with the Salish Sea School, will have booths and stations with activities and fun for young people as a way to celebrate the start of summer.
Special events are also each Tuesday in July at the Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St. In case of inclement weather, the events move to the Depot Arts and Community Center (611 R Ave.).
Magician Elliott Hunter, always a crowd favorite, will perform at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Wilson said. Author Nikki McClure will host the event at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, and Musician Ray Soriano, who specializes in drums, is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The final celebration event, with games and lots of fun, is hosted by John Van Deusen at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 26.
The library will also host weekly events, in addition to the events at the Heart of Anacortes, Wilson said.
Mondays feature LEGOs in the Library from 3-5 p.m. The library provides the building blocks, which shouldn’t be brought from home, she said. Thursdays feature STEAM fun at the library, with lots of different activities, from 1-2 p.m. Fridays are 10 a.m. storytimes at Causland Park (they will move to the library if the weather is bad).
Library staff will also be out at summer events like the Kids R Best Fest, National Night Out and the Ready-to-Learn Fair.
There are also summer reading activities for teens. A teen summer kickoff, open to those in sixth to 12th grades, is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Causland Park (or the library if it’s raining). The event features improv, games, snacks and more. Anyone who signs up on the library’s website will get a swag bag.
Also for teens, a beach cleanup with the Salish Sea School is 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, at Seafarers Memorial Park; and an orca workshop with the school is 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. A “Craft & Chill” event, with pizza, snacks and creativity with supplies found on area beaches, is 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Teens will be able to explore the W.T. Preston from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and a beach party to close out the summer for teens is 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Washington Park.
