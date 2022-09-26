The Anacortes Public Library will host several events throughout October.
The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The book return is open 24 hours a day.
The library will be closed Oct. 7 for a staff in-service day.
The library's FriendShop is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Events
• International Observe the Moon Night is 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Seafarers' Memorial Park. The event will feature moon phase cookies, hot chocolate and a large telescope, along with the Island County Astronomical Society.
• Yoga at the Library is 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the community meeting room. The 60-minute session will teach attendees how to align poses properly and how to link breath with movement. Bring a yoga mat. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• The Sherlock Holmes Society of Anacortes, called The Dogs in the Nighttime, will perform a live reading of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's short story "The Problem with Thor Bridge" in the style of a radio play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the community room.
• The Second Sunday Jazz concert for October features the Cal Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Buxton's Music, 1904 Commercial Ave. The Cal Trio is a chamber jazz trio made up of guitarist Ben Cunningham, bassist Tom Anastasio and drummer Joel Litwin.
• The next installment of the Jazz Lecture Series is "Syncopated Rhythm: Jazz and Dance" led by Dmitri Matheny, a jazz flugelhornist, historian and educator. The talk will focus on the African-American vernacular styles of jazz dance, like the Charleston, Mambo, Lindy Hop and Swing. The lecture is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in the community room.
• The library's book club will discuss "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Williams at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the community room. Information: Jackie Boss at 360-202-1190 or library.cityofanacortes.org
• A Humanities Washington talk "The River that Made Seattle" is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the library's community room. Author B.J. Cummings will talk about Seattle Suwamish River and unrecorded Native and immigrant histories. The talk will also talk about settler lies early in state history. Masks are required.
• Tech help is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekday at the library's help desk.
For kids and teens
• Author and artist Nikki McClure will host a presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Depot Arts & Community Center, 611 R Ave. She will talk about her books and her love of nature and community.
• Play and Learn Classes, part of the library's status as a Family Place Library, is 10-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, in the community room. The sessions will include educational classes for toddlers and their grownups. Registration: library.cityofanacortes.org
• A silly and spooky pajama storytime is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in the children's department at the library. For ages 2-8.
• Family storytimes are 10-10:45 a.m. Fridays, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, with stories, songs and rhymes.
• A storybook pumpkin patch will be open Oct. 14-31 in the children's department. Kids can decorate a pumpkin as a storybook character with paint and other items (no carving) and then display it at the patch.
• Heartstopper Day, aimed at celebrating the universe of author Alice Oseman with a craft, prize drawings and snacks, from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Features the newly released "Born for This."
• The Tween Advisory Council, will meet at 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. For fourth and fifth grades and will include activities, games and book talking.
• LEGOs in the Library is 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Legos provided.
• Middle School Haunted Hangout is 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the community room. The event has snacks, games and crafts.
• High School Haunted Art and Cosplay Tips is 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the community room. Includes books, crafts and pizza.
• Haunted walk at Washington Park: Free tickets are available for a limited number of teens for the city's haunted walk at Washington Park Oct. 29.
• A Halloween Storytime is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.