Raina Jedlinski

Jedlinski named top student by club

Soroptimist International of Anacortes recently named Raina Jedlinski as its Student of the Month for November.

Raina is in the eighth grade at Anacortes Middle School.Her favorite subject is English, and she loves to write.

Her parents are Keera Roberson and Jerry Jedlinski.

 

Baldwin honored at UW Oshkosh

Sarahann Baldwin recently made the Dean’s List for fall 2021 at University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.