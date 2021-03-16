The Anacortes School Board will begin holding its meetings in person, beginning on March 18, due to changes in the state’s Open Public Meetings Act.
The new restrictions require a limited capacity of 25% of the meeting space and continuing to provide a virtual attendance option.
The school board will hold its meetings, both study sessions and evening business meetings, in the Brodniak Auditorium at Anacortes High School (1600 20th Street) to allow for social distancing.
Capacity of Brodniak at 25% is 175 people. In-person attendees must fill out a registration form to assist with contact tracing. Attendees are encouraged to do so in advance.
“With our students and staff back in our buildings, we are so excited to also be able to meet in person,” said Board President Bobbilyn Hogge. “We are glad that the state amended their restrictions in the OPMA, and look forward to meeting with the appropriate safety measures in place.”
All in-person attendees must wear face masks, socially distance from anyone not in their household, and attest that they do not currently have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. Meetings will also be accessible via Zoom, including the public comment period.
Information: asd103.org
