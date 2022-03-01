The Anacortes Schools Foundation is pledging more than $400,000 in funding for the Anacortes School District this year.
In February, the board committed support for mental health, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), early learning, vocational and career technicaly programs, Impact Summer School and visual and performing arts programs. The programs total $424,000, raised last year by the foundation.
The foundation also plans to award 138 scholarships worth about $348,000 during its June 6 scholarship award ceremony.
“I’m extremely proud of the role ASF plays in supporting the nearly 2,500 students enrolled in the Anacortes School District,” foundation Executive Director Marta McClintock said in a statement. “Thanks to generous sponsors and donors, ASF is able to respond year after year to the funding gaps that exist in our schools.”
The foundation is committed to providing enrichment and student wellbeing, according to the statement.
“We are grateful that our two renewal levies recently passed and that our foundation continues to fill additional gaps,” district Superintendent Justin Irish said in the statement. “Without funding from ASF, students and educators could be left without critical enrichment in areas including STEM, the arts, early learning, literacy, and the opportunity to pilot innovative programs like Impact Summer Learning.”
