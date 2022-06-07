In 1982, Arnold and Cressa Houle set aside money to help an Anacortes High School student go on to college or vocational school.
From that gift, the Anacortes Schools Foundation has continued to grow and take on more scholarships. Now 40 years after the first scholarship, this year the foundation gave out 132 total scholarships to 105 students totalling $339,752. That total includes the Arnold and Cressa Houle Scholarship, which started it all.
This year, it went to Kyan Bauer, who plans to attend Central Washington University. Bauer also earned the Kirvin Smith Memorial Scholarship,
Alicia Ambriz-Espino, who will attend Skagit Valley College this fall, earned multiple awards: the Jim and Joyce Anderson Vocational Scholarship, the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship for Career and Tech Education and the Kiwanis Anacortes Noon Club Foundation Scholarship in honor of Char Johnson.
Also earning career and technical education scholarships from the Kiwanis Sunrisers are McKenzie Blouin, Oswaldo Bonilla, Arlene Cruz, Livy Gates, Guadalupe Ruiz and Emma Skidmore (Skagit Valley College).
Blouin, who will attend Evergreen Beauty College, also earned the ES Red and Marilyn Bell Scholarship and the Mark Edson Technical Scholarship. Bonilla, attending Skagit Valley College, also earned the Mark Edson Technical Scholarship. That scholarship also went to Ariana Bickley and Ellette Broyles. Bickley, who will attend Skagit Valley College, earned the AHS PTSA Scholarship, while Broyles, Bellingham Technical College, earned the Eastern Star Scholarship.
Cruz, Gates and Ruiz, all attending Skagit Valley College, also earned the Floyd Willette Scholarship, the Bill Wells Memorial Scholarship and the Greg Horak Memorial Scholarship, respectively.
Another Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers scholarship went to Patrick Quinn (Skagit Valley College, also earning the Lynn Dragovich Memorial Scholarship).
Another Anacortes Noon Club scholarship went to Alyssa Digweed (in honor of Lynn Folsom) and William Waldrop (the Hank Wright Scholarship), who will attend California Polytechnic State University in the fall. Digweed, who will attend Washington State University, also earned the Lione Nursing Scholarship.
Caitlin Brar, Chloe Chambers, Erik Dotzauer, Noah Hunter, Aidan Pinson, Abby Ries, Cassius Tossavainen and Keily Zuniga-Trejo all earned two scholarships.
Brar (University of Washington, Seattle) earned the American Association of University Women STEM Scholarships and the Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands scholarship. Chambers (University of Utah) earned the Dr. Malcolm Snuder Memorial Scholarship and the AHS PTSA Scholarship. Dotzauer (Pacific Lutheran University, earned the Curtis First Responder Scholarship and the Harry W. Kegel and James Lewis Rumsey Scholarship. Hunter (University of Utah) earned the Dr. Malcolm Snyder Memorial Scholarship and the Brar Science Scholarship; and Pinson (Eastern Washington University) earned the Jack L. Symonds Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Rice Memorial Scholarship. Abby Ries (Arizona State University) earned the Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. “John” Carabba and the KaNDe Scholarship for Nancy Clark. Tossavainen (Oregon State University) earned the Vincent Active Student Scholarship and the Ian Simensen Music Scholarship; and Zuniga-Trejo (Washington State University) brought home the Frances M. Hyland Scholarship and the Pletcher Scholarship.
Other scholarships went to Grady Anthonysz-Knutson (Western Washington University, Copeland Scholarship), Evan Baldwin (Texas A&M University, Benjamin Guy Masters Memorial Scholarship), Connor Barton (Villanova University, Okerlund Family Trust Scholarship), Cameron Beron (Boise State University, Joe Fox Award), Kellie Burch (Northwest Nazarene University, Richard Bliss White Memorial Scholarship), Gabriel Burnett (Western Washington University, Anacortes Schools Foundation Scholarship), Elle Carlson (Colorado State University, American Association of University Women STEM School), Sophia Carlson (Colorado Christian University, Anacortes Schools Foundation Scholarship), Brayden Davis (Skagit Valley College, Leroy Hirni Career and Technical Education Scholarship), Lucca Dumas (Boise State University, Masonic Lodge Scholarship), Samantha Dziminowicz (Metropolitan University, Max and Janet Ramble Scholarship), Eli Hankey (Gonzaga University, Bruchner Scholarship), Michael Hanrahan (Gonzaga University, Sherry Chavers’ Scholarship for the Arts), Tuscan Harper (Western Washington University, Puget Sound Refinery Community Scholarship), Jacob Harrison (Oregon State University, Bruchner Scholarship), Ryan Horr (University of Utah, Dr. Malcolm Snyder Memorial Scholarship), Kathern Johnson (Washington State University, Jack and Vi Frisk Scholarship), Kaden Jacobson (Western Washington University, Skagit Rebekah Lodge No. 82 Memorial Scholarship), Kirsha Khile (Gonzaga University, Anacortes Schools Foundation Donor Scholarship), Mia McCutcheon (Hawaii Pacific University, Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands Scholarship), Macy Mong (University of Arizona, KaNDe Scholarship), Gavin Montelongo (Skagit Valley College, Leroy Hirni Career and Technical Education Scholarship), Stephen Myers (Eastern Washington University, Trident Seafood Scholarship), Ellie Notaro (Boise State University, Anacortes Schools Foundation Scholarship), Hannah Peak (University of Montana, Anacortes Schools Foundation Scholarship), Lizbeth Pena-Rangel (Skagit Valley College, Kathleen Dickinson Skagit Valley College Scholarship), Kunthida Puengpoh (University of Arizona, Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. “John” Carabba), Jacob Schuh (Pacific Luthern University, Harold H. “Bud” Turner Scholarship), Isabel Shainin (Oxford College at Emory University, Okerlund Family Trust Scholarship), Lucy Shainin (Oxford College at Emory University, American Association of University Women STEM Scholarship), Henry Shaw (Washington State University, Marathon Community Scholarship for STEM), Isabelle Sikic (Skagit Valley College, Chuck and Kay Starkovich Scholarship), Tenzin Stewart (Colorado State University, Bruchner Scholarship), Lacey Stickles (Skagit Valley College, Sherry Chavers’ Scholarship for the Arts), Hazel Tanaka (Parsons School of Design: The New School University, Deskin Scholarship for the Arts), Bridger Wakley (Grand Canyon University, Nathan Estvold Memorial Scholarship) and Skyler Whisler (Seattle University, Vincent Active Student Scholarship).
Current college students also took home scholarships.
They are Emma Bakke (Everett Community College, Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship and Kiwanis Noon Club Stowe Scholarship), Carly Bates (Pacific Lutheran University, AAUW Scholarship), Maggie Betts (University of San Diego, Tom Stowe Memorial Scholarship), Zachary Bowman (University of Montana, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Elizabeth Braatz, (Portland State University, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Alexander Carroll (Oregon State University, Marathon Scholarship), Megan Carroll (University of Washington, Kiwanis Noon Club Norton Scholarship), Lauren Conrardy (Oregon Health and Science University, Ruschmann Scholarship), Chase Cornett (Oregon State University, Marathon Scholarship), Ellie Goodwin (Gonzaga University, Larkworthy Scholarship and Marathon Scholarship), Ashley Goss (Western Washington University, Starkovich Education Scholarship), Cyprus Harper (Western Washington Univesrity, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Logan Hilyer (University of Washington, Puget Sound Refinery Scholarship), Whitney Hogge (Ann W. Nord Nursing Scholarship), Skye Hopper (Western Washington University, Deskin Star Scholarship), Monica Downs Humphrey (Eastern Washington University, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Lily Iverson (Whitworth University, Deskin Star Scholarship and Ian Simensen Memorial Scholarship), Vincent Jackson (Western Washington University, Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands Scholarship), Marya Jallad (Washington State University, Rosa Walrath Librarian Scholarship), Alyssa Jensen (Bellingham Technical College, Marathon Scholarship and Starkovich Technical Scholarship), Kassandra Jenson (Utah State University, ASF Scholarship), Joey Keltner (Deskin Star Scholarship), Aynslee King (Plymouth State University, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Lauren Kyllo (Central Wyomic College, Renee Ruschmann Scholarship), Cadence Lamphiear (University of Washington or Seattle University, AAUW Scholarship), Ziming Lei Lin (Skagit Valley College, Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship), Matthew Lujan (University of Washington, ASF Scholarship), Ava Martin (Western Washington University, AAUW Scholarship), Cooper Nichols (California Polytechnic State University, Puget Sound Refinery Scholarship), Alison Perez (Washington State University, Keys Star Scholarship and Snyder Scholarship), Victoria Pittman (Seattle Pacific University, ASF Scholarship), Sarah Quinn (Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Kaitlyn Sage (Grand Canyon University, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Alaina Schafer (Evergreen Beauty College, Eastern Star Scholarship and Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship), Olivia Schwartz (University of Washington, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Zoie Schwartz (Western Washington University, Sister Cities Scholarship), Emilie Schjarback (University of Victoria, AAUW Scholarship), Lindsey South (Boise State University, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Torre Stotler (Skagit Valley College, Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship), Georgia Stultz (University of Washington, Deskin Star Scholarship), Grace Tesch (Washington State University, ASF Scholarship), Haley Treichel (Jim and Joyce Anderson Vocational Scholarship, Reese Vaux (University of Portland, Kiwanis Noon Club Scholarship), Ella Villines (Western Washington University, ASF Scholarship), Mackenzie Wakefield (University of Nevada, AAUW Scholarship), Peter Walters (Western Washington University, Puget Sound Refinery Scholarship) and Hannah Weeks (Washington State University, Puget Sound Refinery Scholarship).
