The Anacortes Sister Cities Association is looking for a new person to fill the shoes of the current town crier, Richard Riddell.
Riddell, the second town crier of Anacortes, is moving away this summer. He has won several crier competitions around the world.
The first local town crier was Judy Jewell, who organized the first-ever World Town Crier Championships in Anacortes in August 2001. The town filled with 47 town criers and their escorts from around the world, all with their own costumes, bells and loud voices.
Jewell served from 1997 to 2007, when Riddell stepped in.
Riddell, with a background in opera and performance, has been named an International Town Crier Champion twice.
The town crier is a result of Anacortes’ partnership with sister city Sidney, B.C., which started in 1996 as the two cities worked to save the international Washington State Ferries run. The Anacortes Sister Cities Association manages the town crier program.
The association is looking for someone to cry for numerous events, celebrations and special occasions, as well as wear unique and colorful outfits, travel to places around the world and being a world ambassador for Anacortes. The position is unpaid, but many of the expenses, including outfits, transportation and accommodations are covered by the association.
Anyone interested in more information can contact ASCA President John Lovric at croat00@yahoo.com or ASCA Past President Duane Clark at duane.47.73.15@gmail.com.
