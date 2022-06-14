The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers named Kaydyn Whittal the Student of the Month for April and Arsen Mourning as its Student of the Month for May.
Kaydyn is an eighth-grader at Anacortes Middle School who participates in choir, helps teachers and gardens on the school grounds. She volunteers at her church and enjoys playing with pets, walking in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, camping, listening to music, reading and playing a ukulele.
Kaydyn wants to attend Brigham Young University in Hawaii or go to a health and beauty school, hike the Enchantments and go on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission.
Her mother is Rachael Whittal.
Arsen is in seventh grade at AMS and is involved in Art Club, Drama Club, Gender Sexuality Alliance Club, Cultural Change Group and Where Everyone Belongs (WEB). He is also a volunteer with Island View Elementary School, as well as with Anacortes Community Theatre and the Anacortes Pride group. He is a member of Scouts and enjoys hiking in the forest lands, doing artistic things such as reading, writing, poetry, and making things with clay.
In the future, Arsen wants to go to college to study philosophy and acting, publish artistic works online and continue advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.
His parents are David and Meg Mourning.
Soroptimist names two top students
The Soroptimist International of Anacortes named Iona McLean its Student of the Month for April and Sienna Wilken its Student of the Month for May.
Both students were chosen for the award by teachers and counselors.
Iona is in eighth grade at Anacortes Middle School and is involved in soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball.
Her favorite class is world history. Her teachers and counselors describe Iona as “always positive, friendly, kind, and works well with others.”
Her parents are Fletcher and Angela McLean.
Sienna is in seventh grade at AMS and her teachers and counselors describe her as “an outstanding math student, great leader and very conscientious.”
Sienna’s passion is reading, and she volunteers in the AMS and Fidalgo Elementary School libraries. She loves art, music, math and history, and plays in the school band.
Her parents are Janet and Andrew Wilken.
Rice graduates from Troy University
Eric Rice of Anacortes graduated from Troy University during the spring semester. Rice graduated with an undergraduate degree while taking classes at Troy Online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.