Kiwanis club names top student
The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers named Owen Kennedy, who is in the seventh grade at Anacortes Middle School, its newest Student of the Month.
Owen’s teachers, counselors and administrators nominated him for the award.
He plays basketball and soccer at school, plus lacrosse and soccer in the community. He attends Christ the King Church and enjoys skiing, hiking and biking.
Owen hopes to travel for outdoor activities, join the military, get aviation training and find a career that involves working outside.
He is the son of Bonnie and Mathew Kennedy.
Soroptimists name Student of the Month
Soroptimist International of Anacortes chose Jannah Hagglund-Drager, a seventh-grader at Anacortes Middle School, as Student of the Month for December 2021 and January 2022.
Her teachers and counselors describe her as “an outstanding student – attentive, focused, conscientious and dependable.”
Jannah plays two sports, volleyball and soccer, and she enjoys skiing and playing the guitar.
Her parents are Andrew Drager and Kristine Hagglund.
Students honored at Gonzaga University
Two students from Anacortes made the Dean’s List for the fall semester: Ellie Goodwin and Kayla Pierce.
Students make EWU Dean’s List
Three Anacortes students made the fall Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University: Tara Augustoni, Jade King and Nicholas Verdoes.
Three make Whitman student list
Three Anacortes students made the Whitman College Academic Distinction List for the most recent semester: Victoria Frost, Zachary Poyen and West Skrobiak-Bales.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.