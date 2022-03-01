Kiwanis club names top student

The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers named Owen Kennedy, who is in the seventh grade at Anacortes Middle School, its newest Student of the Month.

Owen’s teachers, counselors and administrators nominated him for the award.

He plays basketball and soccer at school, plus lacrosse and soccer in the community. He attends Christ the King Church and enjoys skiing, hiking and biking.

Owen hopes to travel for outdoor activities, join the military, get aviation training and find a career that involves working outside.

He is the son of Bonnie and Mathew Kennedy.

Soroptimists name Student of the Month

Soroptimist International of Anacortes chose Jannah Hagglund-Drager, a seventh-grader at Anacortes Middle School, as Student of the Month for December 2021 and January 2022.

Her teachers and counselors describe her as “an outstanding student – attentive, focused, conscientious and dependable.”

Jannah plays two sports, volleyball and soccer, and she enjoys skiing and playing the guitar.

Her parents are Andrew Drager and Kristine Hagglund.

Students honored at Gonzaga University

Two students from Anacortes made the Dean’s List for the fall semester: Ellie Goodwin and Kayla Pierce.

Students make EWU Dean’s List

Three Anacortes students made the fall Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University: Tara Augustoni, Jade King and Nicholas Verdoes.

Three make Whitman student list

Three Anacortes students made the Whitman College Academic Distinction List for the most recent semester: Victoria Frost, Zachary Poyen and West Skrobiak-Bales.

