When one man sets out to prove that a manner of speaking can transform anyone from a poor flower seller on the street to a fine lady who can mingle with the upper crust, he finds a little more than he bargains for.
Henry Higgins studies dialects and is intrigued when he meets Eliza Doolittle, who has spent much of her life without education, in “My Fair Lady,” which opens Friday at Anacortes Community Theatre.
Henry (Mark Wenzel) works with Eliza (Charlie McCarthy) to rid her of a cockney accent and less-than-refined ways with some help from his new friend and fellow dialect expert Colonel Pickering (Ron Wohl).
As he takes Eliza from her life of poverty, dresses her in nice clothes and teaches her to speak, he starts to spend more and more time with her and he soon learns there is more to her than he thought, especially after she starts being wooed by the handsome Freddy Eynsford-Hill (Tom Ochiai).
Things are even more complicated when Eliza’s down-and-out father Alfred P. Doolittle (Malcolm Taylor) shows up, looking for a handout.
The story is one that has been told on stage and in film, and audiences have fallen in love with the story.
“It’s a classic for a reason,” Wenzel said.
Playing a character that has also been portrayed by both Julie Andrews and Audrey Hepburn is a challenge, McCarthy said.
“Everyone has a distinct picture of who they think Eliza should be,” she said.
She has tried to keep some of the elements of the classic performances in her portrayal, but also added her own spin.
McCarthy also has the challenge of accents. Eliza starts with a cockney accent, but changes accents later. It’s easy to slip back into the rougher accent, McCarthy said.
It’s a fun role to play. “She’s a super-relatable character,” McCarthy said.
Wenzel also found his role challenging. He has been in 30 theatrical productions and said this one is by far the most difficult. He had to learn the accent and an immense line load, and deal with the songs in a new way. The Henry Higgins role was played originally by Rex Harrison and is meant to be performed by a non-singer. Wenzel, as a singer, had a hard time working with the songs.
Wohl and Taylor, too, felt like they had a lot to live up to after being cast.
It’s worth it, though, because the show is so relevant to life and the human experience, Wenzel said.
“Everybody can relate to it,” he said.
Taylor said he went back and watched the film again, remembering just how great the performances were.
Choreographer Roz Huntley had actually never seen the movie before agreeing to take on that challenge, so that was her first step.
Then, she watched YouTube videos and saw what other people did, partly for inspiration and partly to make sure she wouldn’t miss out on a big moment.
If every theater troupe she watched did one thing, she knew audiences would be disappointed if they didn’t see it in Anacortes.
Then, she put her own twists on things. Her main goal was to keep things moving. Sitting down and talking with director Julie Wenzel early led to an idea for the show.
Neither wanted a choppy kind of musical that is dialogue, then a pause, then dancing and singing, then a pause before the next scene.
So she worked on flow, she said.
Huntley is no stranger to dance or the ACT stage. She teaches hip hop at Fidalgo DanceWorks and choreographed for “Fame Jr.” at Anacortes Middle School last year. Before that, though, she had only choreographed for her classes, so being a part of musicals has been a learning experience.
“I listened to the music a lot and tried to visualize things,” Huntley said.
She remembers taking the stage at ACT when she was 11, alongside Malcolm Taylor and Mike Jenkins, who she is choreographing in this show.
This is an especially sweet moment for Taylor, who is moving from Anacortes. This show, which is around 30 for him, will be his last here.
It’s also the last show that the Wenzels will do in the Skagit Valley before they move to Singapore next year, where Mark Wenzel took a job as superintendent of an international school.
This show has veteran actors like Taylor, Jenkins and Mark Wenzel, but also people who have never been on stage here or elsewhere.
That variety is representative of the world at large, Julie Wenzel said. “That’s one of the beautiful things about community theater.”
