This year’s Waterfront Festival has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.
The Anacortes Chamber Board of Directors decided this week to not hold the annual event, which occurs in June and features live music, food vendors, boat rides and other activities.
Concerns about community safety and operational ability during the COVID-19 pandemic were cited as main factors.
“It was an incredibly difficult decision considering the economic impact that festivals like this have on our city, but the safety concerns were our highest priority, Board Chairman Gina Walsh said in a release.
“We are planning for 2022 and will put all our creative energy into bringing this event back better than ever,” Walsh said.
The festival was also canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
