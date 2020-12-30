In her garage, along the beach or just about anywhere else her feet could carry her, Bea Cashetta was out logging miles in her sneakers this year.
On one of the first days of the year, Cashetta, 77, learned about a challenge from a group called Run the Year, out of Boulder, Colorado, to log 2,020 miles in the year 2020.
Cashetta laced up her shoes and took to the road. On the Friday after Thanksgiving, she completed her 2,020th mile.
Her biggest day was about 9 miles, but for most, she logged between 5 and 7 miles.
Focusing on intermediate goals keeps her moving.
She found inspiration in her family and friends, like the one who suggested the challenge to her, and the ones who cheered her on along the way.
She also read a story in the Anacortes American about Kelly Middleton, who walked every street in Anacortes last year.
“That was inspiring!” Cashetta said.
When it came to her own walking plan, Cashetta said she didn’t want to just do loops, so her husband would drop her off at one end of a walking area and pick her up at the other end.
The Guemes Island resident said she enjoyed walking in several places around the island, especially in areas she could choose whether she wanted to walk on the beach or on the road.
She describes her outdoor style as a “meander” because she crosses the road at a zigzag to get more steps. People find it a little confusing at first, she said with a laugh.
A lot of miles, though, were logged in her garage. She pushed everything back and made herself a little circuit area, where she could walk around and around, at a fast pace, without tripping.
She logged her miles on her iPhone, which she kept with her whenever she went walking anywhere. It was an easy thing to do because the phones log miles anyway.
“I just had to keep my phone charged and with me,” she said.
Sometimes, she listened to music. Other times, she meditated.
“It’s a time that lets me think about my day,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Cashetta has taken on a physical challenge.
A couple years ago, she did the Space Needle Climb, in which she climbed 832 steps from the base of the space needle to its top.
She practiced on an outside set of stairs at her home and completed the big climb in under 17 minutes, she said.
She said she has always been interested in fitness but hasn’t always been diligent about it. Instead, she likes to be active.
For several years, she participated in the adult tap class at Fidalgo DanceWorks.
