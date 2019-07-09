Bands performing live music, activities for all ages and a Kids Zone will fill Seafarers’ Memorial Park on Saturday as a way to help fight Crohn’s disease.
The fifth annual Tones for Crohn’s Benefit Concert is 3-9 p.m. Saturday.
Money raised at the event will go toward the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – Northwest Chapter and research on Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive track.
A barre/yoga class is at 3 p.m.
Register at www.active.com.
Music and other activities start at 4 p.m. Bands performing are El Steiner, Bachelor No. 4 and Ebb, Slack, and Flood.
In the Kid Zone, young people can have fun with face painting, dancing and a photo booth.
