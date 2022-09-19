Oyster Run
Buy Now

Photos by Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

Bikes of all kinds roared through town Sunday, on what would have been the annual Oyster Run event. The event was canceled in mid-May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oyster Run is back and will once again fill downtown with thousands of motorcycles and motorcycle-themed vendors.

The 39th annual event is all day Sunday and typically brings in thousands of visitors.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.