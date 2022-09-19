The Oyster Run is back and will once again fill downtown with thousands of motorcycles and motorcycle-themed vendors.
The 39th annual event is all day Sunday and typically brings in thousands of visitors.
It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though some riders still made their way through Anacortes just to visit the town on the fourth Saturday of September those years.
Last year, there was a barbecue at the Eagles Lodge and a classic car show, but no crowds that were as big as a normal Oyster Run, law enforcement said at the time.
Most of Commercial Avenue downtown is closed off for the event, which features live music from 1-4 p.m. on Seventh Avenue, appearances by motorcycle stunt and drill team The Seattle Cossacks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Fifth Avenue, and various street vendors.
The Cossacks are a large portion of the event each year, drawing in large crowds of people to see them jump, stand on bike seats and perform tricks while on their motorcycles.
Many businesses downtown also sell oysters on the half shell on the street.
The run has no official starting point, and anyone is welcome to join the event — with or without a motorcycle.
Find details at oysterruninc.org/.
