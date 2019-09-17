The Anacortes Police Department is opening its doors to people in the community who want to learn more about what it takes to provide police service to the town.
The Fall Citizens Academy is a five-week program that shows people what kinds of training police officers receive.
The classes will cover a variety of topics, including use of force, emergency vehicle operations, investigations and traffic enforcement.
APD staff will help lead the free classes, which are 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Oct. 14 to Nov. 14. Space is limited.
Apply online at www.anacorteswa.gov/310/Apply-for-a-Citizen-Police-Academy. Application deadline is Sept. 30.
Information: karlw@cityofanacortes.org
