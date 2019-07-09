An Abbott and Costello routine, a dramatic monologue from the Shakespeare play “Henry IV,” a scene taken from the video game “Bioshock” and an improvised piece all appear in one production this weekend.
The third annual “A Night of Monologues and Dialogues” at Anacortes Community Theatre is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the ACT annex, 1020 11th St.
Tickets are $10 at the door and at acttheatre.com.
The show is a mix between drama and comedy, but has more dramatic monologues than comedic scenes, director Ziona Pettigrew said.
The actors, from around the Skagit Valley, chose their pieces and helped create the show, she said.
Ten actors will perform 15 pieces during the performances. The actors are Nathan McCartney, Mark Backlund, Ruth Backlund, Elisabeth Tenbrink Kelley, Theodore Grenier, Leo Zaza, Alice Brooks, Emily Hall, Billy Hendrix and Chelsea Hendrix.
Some are performance veterans while others are newer to the stage, Pettigrew said.
Since the actors choose their pieces, it’s a way for the audience to see the messages that they want to express, she said.
“Theater is diverse, dynamic and energetic,” Pettigrew said. “I want to show people it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. It’s also an excellent opportunity to exercise empathy and understand what people are capable of.”
