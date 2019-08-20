When interference on radio signals started impacting both BNSF Railway and the Coast Guard, amateur radio operators in the Anacortes area stepped in to help.
Last fall, the railroad experienced radio interference along the Highway 20 spur between Burlington and the March Point refineries.
Members of the Skagit Amateur Radio Emergency Communications Club, based in Anacortes, volunteered to help out. The interference had been going on for almost a month, but club members using direction-finding antennas were able to solve the problem in a few days, according to a press release.
They tracked the interference to a digital signal originating in Mount Seymour, Northeast of Vancouver, that was being used by a Canadian railroad. BNSF contacted the railroad, which shut down the signal to remove the interference.
Then, last week, the Coast Guard started experience interference on Marine Channel 5A, which is used for the commercial Vessel Traffic Service north of Bush Point on Whidbey Island and in some Canadian waters in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. That station serves as traffic control in those waters.
For 30 hours, the station was unusable, so the Coast Guard was forced to use other channels, according to the release.
Volunteers with the Anacortes radio club stepped in and within an hour identified the location of the signal at a Squalicum Harbor fuel dock. The Coast Guard contacted the fishing vessel using the channel and regained access to the signal for normal operations.
Information: SkagitHamRadio@yahoo.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.