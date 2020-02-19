It’s going to be an all-star Broadway night next month with Fidalgo DanceWorks throws its annual gala.
The March 7 event, which is the primary fundraiser for the dance school, will bring back some of the winning dance teams from past galas in an Anacortes celebrity dance-off.
The Night of Broadway Stars will pit teams from each of the past four years, DanceWorks Director Julie Wenzel said. They are working with new student directors to learn their showtunes-themed dances and will compete to see who can raise the most money.
The couple bringing in the most donations wins, earning the title of the best of the best, Wenzel said.
The celebrity couples this year are financial adviser Elliot Johnson and City Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath, United Way director of development Phil Prud’homme and artist Annette Tamm, Skagit Publishing Publisher Heather Hernandez and EDASC Director John Sternlicht, and business owner Pat Barrett and Realtor Kelli Lang.
“Our celebrities are back by popular demand,” Wenzel said.
The fundraiser has been popular over the past few years because it lets the community really connect to dance in a different way, Wenzel said. Tickets are $70 and must be purchased at fidalgodanceworks.org by Feb. 29. Festivities start at 5 p.m. March 7.
Anna Ricketts, age 13, is a Fidalgo DanceWorks dancer who is choreographing a number for Lang and Barrett.
She has taken lessons with the dance school since age 3 and said her parents told her she started dancing even before that.
“I couldn’t stop moving,” said Ricketts, who hopes to one day become a professional dancer.
She is studying five types of dance now, and ballet is her favorite.
“You can always learn something new,” Ricketts said.
For her choreography debut, her ballet teacher suggested “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from “Hairspray.” Ricketts spent hours figuring out moves that wouldn’t need to a ton of dance experience to pull off. It gave her a newfound respect for choreographers.
“It’s really hard,” she said.
Tamm will pair up with Prud’homme and student choreographer Patrick Quinn to dance to “Too Darn Hot” from “Kiss Me Kate.”
“He is just wonderful,” Tamm said of Quinn.
Tamm said she’s just happy to be dancing.
She dances as much as possible and line dances at the Senior Activity Center. It’s the best way to get aerobic exercise, Tamm said.
“Everybody should dance,” she said.
For the competition, she said she is excited to get back out on the dance floor. Last year, she and Prud’homme completed a big final lift during their dance.
This year, there’s one smaller lift, but nothing too big.
“There will be nothing that will wind up with me breathing thin air,” Tamm said.
The competition is just part of the annual fundraiser.
Every dollar in the scholarship fund goes to providing tuition assistance for those who couldn’t afford class otherwise, Wenzel said. She’s seen the impact of taking dance on her own kids, especially her daughter Ruby.
“We can help kids find their passion,” Wenzel said.
At the event, the advanced hip hop class will perform to a song from “Hamilton,” and the advanced ballet class will perform to a song from “A Chorus Line,” Wenzel said.
Skagit Swing is providing music.
Attendees are encouraged to wear what they would wear to a Broadway show (very formal) or like characters in a Broadway show, Wenzel said.
As Wenzel nears her last DanceWorks gala, she said she’s taken time to reflect on both the event and the dance school over the last several years.
She has been repeatedly blown away by the community’s support of the school and noted that it makes a difference in the lives of many children, Wenzel said.
