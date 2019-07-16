Anacortes artists are coming together to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States and to honor victims through art and video in the “Say Their Names: the Regeneration Project.”
The project, which will be displayed at the Anacortes Arts Festival next month, is an artist-driven response to the growing number of mass shootings in America.
More than 30 artists created 800-plus individual ceramic memorial stones, each displaying the name, event, date and age of an individual killed in 84 mass shootings throughout the U.S., according to a press release.
The project’s construction will begin on July 27 at the Arts at the Port Fine Art Exhibition in the Transit Shed and will be displayed during the festival Aug. 2-4.
Originally there were five of artists focusing on commemorating first responders. As others got involved, the project morphed to include individuals of mass shootings, because they are so random, as well as first responders who were killed, said Natalie Niblack, a ceramic artist working on the project. It was challenging to create memorial rocks for the display, especially when creating the ones for very young children and babies, she said.
The definition of a mass shooting can vary. Some places define them as shootings of four or more people, while others say three or more. The project artists are using information from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as “multiple people involved, not necessarily killed,” Niblack said.
The GVA formed in 2013 to provide free online public access to information about gun-related violence in the United States. According to its mission statement, GVA collects and checks for accuracy of comprehensive information about gun-related violence in the U.S. and then posts and disseminates it online to provide independent, verified data.
The exhibit
Pier VanZander constructed a metal frame over 6 feet tall for the memorial cairn in which the ceramic stones will be stacked. Most of the stones will be of various muted colors; whereas paramedics, first responders and police officers who have been victims of mass shootings will be represented by clear blue glass stones, ceramic artist Treva King said.
In his artwork, Peregrine O’Gormley utilized material from the disabled guns that were collected within the community. On the other side of the exhibit will be a chalkboard with the title, “Say Their Names.” People can write their thoughts and reactions to the project on the board. The exhibits includes a rolling tally of U.S. gun deaths from GunViolenceArchive.org, she said.
John Bowey with Transmedia Vision volunteered to put a video together called “Witness,” a five-minute piece featuring writings from children and adults who have been affected by gun violence. King and Sherry Chavers provided the poems written by children who were directly or indirectly affected by gun violence. There will also be written material from a first responder and a note from a woman whose husband was killed randomly during the shooting rampage in Alger in 2008 that left six dead and four injured.
“We want to make people think about the cause and effect of gun violence,” Bowey said.
The project artists are: Natalie Niblack, Lanny Bergner, Sue Roberts, Tracy Powell, Paul Thorne, Kathleen Faulkner, Ann Chadwick Reid, Peregrine O’Gormley, Bruce Amstutz, Laura Brown, Ayako Okon, Judith McCarthy, Nicolette Harrington, Jessica Dodge, Sue Roberts, Lucy Mae VanZanden, Pieter Van Zanden, Claire Putney, Barb Hathaway, Chris Wardenburg Skinner, Margy Lavelle, Patricia Resseguie, Mary Fiddler, Margarite Goff, Janell Reich, Laura Brown, Linda Lenhardt, Gwen Shay, Kathy Huckleberry, Jeanne Gardner, Pat Ball, Persis Gayle, Sherry Chavers, Treva King, John Bowey, Steve Klein, Jackie Wittman, Dawn Ashbach, Phoenix Rising, Irene Lawson, Candice Vitale, Joseph Miller, Caspian Goe, Janice Veal, Cathy Schoenberg and Melita Townsend.
