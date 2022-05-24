As multiple community organizations came together to petition the state to name Anacortes as a Creative District in Washington, they started talking about the idea of an arts center.
The new center was to be a place where different community groups could come together to promote a love of the arts in terms of both education and celebration for years to come, said Meredith McIlmoyle, director of the Anacortes Arts Festival.
“We’ve been brainstorming for years about what an arts center here could look like,” she said.
Plans for the future suddenly moved into the present when the Anacortes Cinemas building became available for sale. The group talked about that option, but others moved forward on purchasing the space, McIlmoyle said.
That sale fell through. And then, so did another.
When the building remained for sale this year, the Arts Festival moved forward on purchasing it, she said. The sale closing is scheduled for June.
Now, the collaborative partners working on the Creative District designation are also gathering information about a remodel and expansion of the building to hold an arts center. The partners are the festival, Anacortes Community Theatre, Fidalgo DanceWorks and the Anacortes Music Project.
The building is privately owned, but the City of Anacortes owns the land where it sits.
Construction is planned to start this fall, with the first few floors done by next summer. The entire building is set to be finished by summer 2024, but many things depend on funding, McIlmoyle said.
The arts center as proposed would have gallery spaces, a studio space for community arts classes, a performance space for films and movies, affordable housing units, plus office, storage and radio space for the Anacortes Music Project. It will have options for hosting events and should be a job creator, McIlmoyle said.
A meeting to gather community input on the proposed center is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Anacortes Community Theatre. It will be the second such meeting.
Participants at the first meeting on May 18 shared thoughts on the new center and what it should hold. Some expressed the desire to continue to show films and suggested things like special showings of movies from the past or making a film night an experience.
The lease with the city designates that the operation of the building on that lot must include a film element, though organizers have said they will likely aim more for film festivals or art films than first-run movies.
Other community members spoke in favor of the project but raised questions about parking challenges, adequate storage space and more room for classes.
Some suggestions included a music festival, ceramics, a space for the winter Farmers Market, circus arts and a community workspace.
Giving everyone a voice at this stage helps people see possibilities for the Creative District and arts center and gives organizers new ideas, McIlmoyle said.
Arts in this community took a huge hit with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the performing arts, ACT Board President T.J. Fantini said.
“We were one of the first industries to shut down and the last industry to come back,” he said.
The theater also let go of its annex space during the pandemic to save money when it wasn’t able to hold theater shows. That space housed programs for kids and adults seeking acting classes, adults with disabilities through the Aktion Theater program and more.
Those are children and adults who need to be served, and this arts center will provide ACT the space to be able to continue those programs, Fantini said.
The Creative District is a way to bring together several programs that are all focused on recovering from the recent challenges and thriving, said Fidalgo DanceWorks Development Director Melissa Turnage.
“To survive, you have to collaborate and you have to grow,” she said.
Community input is the best way to make sure that growth lines up with what people want, she said.
The Creative District program started in Washington in 2017. It designates a specific geographic area as the district and is administered by the Washington State Arts Commission.
“Once you are designated, it opens up access for specific support around the arts and the creative economy,” Turnage said.
In Anacortes, that district would likely be from the North end of Commercial Avenue to 12th Street and from Cap Sante Marina to L or M avenues, Turnage said.
That space would allow current artistic companies and buddings to grow, while also bringing in new businesses and economic growth, Turnage said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.