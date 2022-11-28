The First Friday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown. The artwalk will be held alongside the annual Chamber of Commerce Holiday Artwalk.
Both follow the chamber's tree lighting at 6 p.m.
The First Friday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown. The artwalk will be held alongside the annual Chamber of Commerce Holiday Artwalk.
Both follow the chamber's tree lighting at 6 p.m.
During the artwalks, dozens of businesses will open their doors to showcase the work of artists from the region, in a variety of media that includes paintings, sculptures, photography, music, jewelry and food.
A large group will take part:
• Edward Jones Investments, 812 Commercial Ave., will feature Bob Hogan's acrylics.
• Tides of Anacortes, 719 Commercial Ave., will feature singer/songwriter Rod Stone, as well as a men's clothing sale.
• Ink & Wool, 717 Commercial Ave., features the paintings of Krysti Lacy.
• Fidalgo Fudge Co., 715 Commercial Ave., is highlighting the fiber art of Christine Olsen, and the photography of Leslie Dorn.
• Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing, 711 Commercial Ave., hosts a variety of artists, artisan-made clothing and yarns.
• Wellness For Life Center, 708 Commercial Ave., features Alex Lovecchio's oil on canvas works.
• Trinity Skate, 705 Commercial Ave., hosts Stephanie Griffin's photography.
• The Johnson Manor, 702 Commercial Ave., features ink and watercolor pieces by Kaley Stevenson.
• The City Hall gallery, 904 Sixth St., features the next 98221 Artists show, with several mixed media paintings and sculptures.
• Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave., features Diane Marr's paintings and prints.
• Pelican Bay Books & Coffee House, 520 Commercial Ave., features Genevieve Castree's mixed media pieces.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features pastels by Teresa Saia, acrylics by Jennifer Bowman, photo encaustics by Kathy Hastings, oils by Lorna Libert and watercolors by Eric Wiegardt.
• Studios above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 Fifth St., feature Cathy Schoenberg (oil paintings, cards and calendars) and Michael Clough (oil paintings and rock sculptures).
• MoonWater Arts, 404 Commercial Ave., features fused glass by Joanie Schwartz.
• One Real Estate, 402 Commercial Ave., features Marcel Schwarb (acrylics and oils), Feng Feng Ren (oil on canvas) and Martin Meyer (photography).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.