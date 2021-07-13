Three Anacortes artists are opening their studios for the upcoming 17th annual NW Art Beat Studio Tour.
The tour runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, and is put on by Skagit Artists, an area nonprofit dedicated to promoting art in the region.
Jon Schmidt creates stone sculpture and mixed-media pieces. His pieces vary from figurative to freeform and weight from 5 to 400 pounds.
Julie Drake uses quilting to make abstract art designed for walls, including dyed cotton fabrics designed, cut and pieced together without patterns.
Annette Tamm has spent more than 45 years creating stained glass windows and lamps, fused glass art pieces and jewelry. She also creates pieces with fluid acrylic paints.
The full tour features 25 artists’ studios throughout Skagit County.
Information and interactive map: nwartbeat.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.