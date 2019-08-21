Castle arch
Jacques Moitoret, an Anacortes artist, designed and installed the castle arch gateway to the Children’s Department at Anacortes Public Library.

In 2005, Anacortes artist Jacques Moitoret spent a week of his own time and his own money to create the castle arch that serves as a gateway to the Children’s Department at the Anacortes library.

The arch will be removed next month during an upcoming recarpeting of the entire first floor and in preparation of upcoming changes and renovations at the library.

“The library is indebted to Mr. Moitoret’s dedication to the children of Anacortes,” librarian Ruth Barefoot said in a press release.

The new design leaves no room for the castle arch, so library staff is looking for a new home for it. Anyone who knows a place for any part or all of the arch should contact the library before Labor Day weekend.

Moitoret will be taking down the castle during the library’s temporary closure for recarpeting Sept. 16-30.

