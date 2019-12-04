The annual Chamber of Commerce Holiday Artwalk is 6-9 p.m. Friday after the tree lighting ceremony, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
More than 20 merchants in downtown Anacortes will show the work of area artists, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography and music.
Friday night’s event will be in conjunction with the monthly First Friday Art Walk.
• Marshe Painting Studio, 1005 Eighth St., will host textured, glazed acrylics and oil paintings from Mykki Marshe Silvinski.
• Edward Jones Investments, 812 Commercial Ave., will host fabric art from Rosemarie Hutchins and photography by Leslie Dorn.
• Fidalgo Artisan Yarn & Clothing, 711 Commercial Ave., will host artisan-made clothing and yarns from various artists.
• Anacortes Oil & Vinegar Bar, 704 Commercial Ave., features impressionistic acrylics from Cynthia Richardson, Grandma’s Woodworks from Julie Evans and acrylics from Scott Worden.
• The Johnson Manor, 702 Commercial Ave., hosts Amy Eberling’s watercolor work, as well as pieces in pen and ink.
• Trinity Skate, 701 Commercial Ave., hosts acrylic paintings, photography and graphite by Sheri Muntean.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., will show Burton’s personal collection as well as custom jewelry designs by Doug Burton.
• Freeland Keystone Building, 619 Commercial Ave., will feature artists Joanie Schwartz (fused glass, mosaics and more), Anders Rodin (maps, paintings and illustrations), Michael Golding (portrait photography), Dry Dock Goods (plants, ceramics and local-made crafts).
• Shear Joy, 615 1/2 Commercial Ave., will feature pottery by Molly Dutton.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., features watercolors by Peggy Woods, oils by Benjamin Vanderwerff and watercolors by Randy Emmons.
• Red Salon Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., features photography by Suzanne Rothmeyer.
• Rainbow Art Studio, 1009 Sixth St., features printmaker Dona Reed and photographer Mark Gardner.
• The Depot Arts and Community Center, 611 R Ave., will host photography by Anacortes High School students. This show is Friday only.
• City Hall, 904 Sixth St., will host a 98221 Studio Tour review, featuring mixed media pieces from many artists.
• Pelican Bay Books and Coffee House, 520 Commercial Ave., will host Sally Peyou with her photos on metal.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., will host acrylics by Jennifer Bowman, sculptures and paintings by Leo Osborne and mixed media, glass and sculpture from 13 more regional artists.
• The Studios above Scott Milo, 1010 Fifth St., will open for the event. Artists include Cathy Schoenberg (mixed media paintings and gifts), Michael Clough (oil paintings), Elizabeth Ockwell (drawings and paintings) and Paula Anderson (mixed media figure painting).
• Majestic Inn & Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., hosts Dedrian Clark’s pastel paintings and Suzanne Powers’ oil paintings.
